Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Release: Company To Host Earnings Conference Call On February 1, 2017



1/17/2017 10:44:48 AM

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-8037 or (201) 689-8037.  For 72 hours following the call, an audio replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and using conference number 13652092.  The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investor Relations" section of the Edwards web site at ir.edwards.com. A live stream and archived replay can also be accessed via mobile devices by downloading Edwards' IR App for iPhone and iPad or Android

About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring.  Driven by a passion to help patients, the company collaborates with the world's leading clinicians and researchers to address unmet healthcare needs, working to improve patient outcomes and enhance lives. For more information, visit www.Edwards.com and follow us on Twitter @EdwardsLifesci.

Edwards is a trademark of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.  Edwards Lifesciences and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

 

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edwards-lifesciences-to-host-earnings-conference-call-on-february-1-2017-300391622.html

SOURCE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

