Verathon Release: Launch Of New Spectrum Single-Use Blades Marks The Latest Advance From GlideScope Video Laryngoscopes

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Verathon® Inc., a leading manufacturer and marketer of imaging and respiratory medical devices, announced the launch of new GlideScope® SpectrumTM Single-Use video laryngoscopes.

The new Spectrum blades feature all-new Dynamic Light ControlTM and Ambient Light ReductionTMtechnology, which actively optimizes image quality.

Dynamic Light Control automatically adjusts image brightness at the vocal cords during intubation.

Ambient Light Reduction eliminates excess light to further refine image quality.

"Image quality is a critical factor in successful intubation using video laryngoscopy," said Tim Shauf, Vice President/General Manager of the Respiratory & Surgical Solutions business group at Verathon. "Getting a consistently clear view of the airway and vocal folds helps a clinician maneuver the endotracheal tube and confirm its proper placement."

GlideScope Spectrum blades are designed to enable fast intubation in routine and difficult airways. They can be used in a wide range of clinical settings, including the Operating Room, Emergency Department, and Critical Care. The 6 new blades are available for patients from 1.5kg to morbidly obese.

"These new Spectrum instruments offer more GlideScope tools for the critical job of airway management," said Verathon President Earl Thompson. "Dynamic Light Control produces a 166% brighter vocal cord image compared to our previous generation of single-use blades, and Ambient Light Reduction reduces nonessential around the image by 29%. We think clinicians will see a notable difference."

The new product line features two signature blade styles, LoPro and MAC. LoPro S1, S2, S3, and S4 feature the signature GlideScope blade angle. The LoPro MAC S3 and S4 blades offer a streamlined Macintosh-style design.

Spectrum Single-Use blades are fully disposable, which can help reduce the potential for cross-contamination and assist infection control efforts in the healthcare environment.

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are bladder volume measurement and airway management. The company's BladderScan® portable ultrasound and GlideScope video laryngoscopy systems effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers and meaningfully raise the standard of care for patients. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit verathon.com.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a diversified technology company and is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper provides engineered products and solutions for global niche markets, including software information networks, medical, water, energy, and transportation. Additional information about Roper is available on the company's website at ropertech.com.

For More Information Contact:

Tim Shauf

Vice President and General Manager

Respiratory & Surgical Solutions

800-331-2313

BladderScan, GlideScope, Verathon, and the Verathon Torch symbol are registered trademarks of Verathon Inc. © 2016 Verathon Inc.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-of-new-spectrum-single-use-blades-marks-the-latest-advance-from-glidescope-video-laryngoscopes-300391614.html

SOURCE Verathon Inc.