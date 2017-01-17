OrthoAccel Tech Release: Well-Controlled Clinical Study Published By Journal Of Clinical Orthodontics Demonstrates Effect Of Vibration On Molar Distalization Using AcceleDent

Dr. S. Jay Bowman authors prospective, peer-reviewed clinical study that follows the treatment of 60 adolescent patients

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoAccel® Technologies, Inc. announces that the Journal of Clinical Orthodontics (JCO) has published "The Effect of Vibration on Molar Distalization," a study that focused on adolescent patients. Conducted by Dr. S. Jay Bowman, this prospective, peer-reviewed clinical study concluded that when treating Class II malocclusions, AcceleDent's SoftPulse Technology® speeds up molar distalization rates in the apex and crown while also reducing the number of days to move the upper molars into a normal, Class I relationship.

Manufactured by OrthoAccel, AcceleDent® employs patented SoftPulse Technology that is clinically proven to speed up bone remodeling during orthodontic treatment by enhancing physiological bone turnover, thus enabling orthodontists to achieve predictable clinical outcomes. AcceleDent is also the first and only FDA-cleared vibratory orthodontic device that is clinically proven to speed up orthodontic treatment by as much as 50 percent when used in conjunction with braces or aligners. The gentle vibrations have also been clinically shown to reduce patient discomfort during orthodontic treatment.

In the study, Bowman evenly divided 60 adolescent patients into two groups. Half of the patients were in the control group and the remaining 30 patients were in the vibration group. Patients in the vibration group were asked to use AcceleDent for 20 minutes daily by holding the device's mouthpiece between their teeth. All 60 patients were non-extraction cases and each patient was treated with a miniscrew implant-supported device (Horseshoe Jet) for achieving distalization, the correction of the posterior position of the upper molars.

Bowman found that there was 71 percent more movement of the molar root apex (2.9mm vs. 1.7mm per month) and a modestly significant 27 percent increase in crown movement (1.1mm vs. .9mm per month) in the AcceleDent group than the control group. Additionally, the desired Class I molar relationship was achieved an average of 27 days faster in the AcceleDent group.

"From my previous retrospective investigation of vibrational effects on leveling and alignment of the mandibular dentition, a statistically significant 30 percent increased rate of leveling was revealed. It appears that there is a concurrent increase in the rate of molar movement when AcceleDent is used as a treatment adjunct during Class II malocclusion correction," said Bowman, a highly regarded orthodontic specialist who practices at Kalamazoo Orthodontics in Michigan. "It was also interesting to note that AcceleDent had no impact on miniscrew failure rates."

Bowman adds that he measured patient compliance throughout the study to accurately report the impact of AcceleDent compliance on study outcomes. Among the compliant patients in the AcceleDent group, the average molar movement was 1.23mm per month compared to .89mm per month for the noncompliant patients. The compliant group achieved Class I within 186 days and level mandibular dentition in 65 days. The noncompliant group achieved Class I in 220 days and level mandibular dentition in 106 days.

"This study by Dr. Bowman was very targeted and thorough in its approach and evaluation of AcceleDent's impact on molar distalization," said Kathy Farley, OrthoAccel's vice president of clinical education. "It's a significant contribution to OrthoAccel's clinical library of 15 peer-reviewed articles, including three randomized controlled trials. These published articles demonstrate how AcceleDent can be successfully integrated into clinical practice with a variety of preferred orthodontic appliances and treatment protocols to improve predictable outcomes and enhance patient satisfaction."

The article was published in the November 2016 issue of JCO and can be viewed here. Bowman's previous study on leveling and alignment appeared in the November 2014 issue of the JCO and available here. An interactive version of OrthoAccel's comprehensive peer-reviewed clinical evidence can be found here. Each clinical article can be viewed by clinking on the article's title. For more information about clinically proven accelerated orthodontics with AcceleDent, visit AcceleDent.com.

