Eosera Release: Biotech Introduces Earwax MD To Clear Ears & Change Lives

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EOSERA, Inc., a Dallas-based biotechnology innovator founded by two veterans of the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the introduction of Earwax MDthe ideal solution for those who dread the time, worry, and expense of a doctor's visit to clear their ears of burdensome earwax impaction. The new product finally offers relief for a condition that has lacked an adequate solution for decades- through a safe, effective, simple, over-the-counter solution that benefits the entire ear care industry.

"Millions of people are suffering from ear pain and discomfort due to earwax impaction. Embarrassment mixes with frustration and despair as conventional store-bought solutions fail to solve the problem," explains Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, co-founder & CEO of Eosera, Inc.

Anyone can suffer from earwax impaction, but disproportionately affects the elderly, particularly those with hearing aids. It affects approximately 1 in 10 children, 1 in 20 adults, and 1 in 3 elderly patients. Sufferers may not seek treatment for a wide range of reasons, including inconvenience, lack of knowledge, and cost. Fortunately, Earwax MD can help people of all ages.

Healthcare providers loathe earwax impaction nearly as much as their patients. For ENTs, the removal procedure is both time-consuming and unprofitable. Most would prefer that their patients use an OTC solution, except they know that current options on pharmacy shelves are based on 50-year-old technology. Family practice doctors and pediatricians often refer patients to ear specialists. Audiologists that choose to remove impactions usually lose money, but do so to retain their patients.

"In short, everyone needed a modern solution to combat earwax impaction. Eosera has developed it," says Joe Griffin, co-founder & CSO.

Earwax MD: A Modern Remedy That Works

As veterans of the pharmaceutical industry, Eosera co-founders are dedicated to solving medical problems that often go unnoticed by big pharma companies. Earwax impaction is one. Although not life threatening, it can have severe consequences for those inflicted with the disorder.

Eosera saw this opportunity and used its position as a small, agile startup to formulate an answer: Earwax MD. A patent-pending topical drop, Earwax MD is a proprietary formula with a dual action technology to dissolve earwax buildup. This novel solution cuts through lipids and wax while simultaneously disrupting the skin cells and debris that makeup earwax. The results have proven extraordinary.

Clinically Proven

In a clinical evaluation of Earwax MD, a total of 30 ears with moderate to severe earwax impaction were tested. A single treatment of Earwax MD (consisting of up to two applications) fully cleared the impaction in 86% of test subjects. In addition, Earwax MD reduced symptoms by a remarkable 82%. Common symptoms include a feeling of fullness, itching, and hearing loss.

In a separate study, researchers pitted Earwax MD against two leading OTC solutions, Murine Ear* and Debrox*. They collected samples of human earwax, placed them in test tubes with each solution, and measured the solutions' effectiveness at dissolving the wax. Using a scale of 0 (no disintegration) to 4 (complete disintegration), wax samples were evaluated and scored at 5, 10, 15, and 30 minutes. At the end of 30 minutes, Earwax MD showed significant disintegration of the wax samples (scored 3.24), while Murine Ear and Debrox barely showed any change in the wax samples (scored 0.12). Laboratory data reveals that Earwax MD is a game changer for the treatment of earwax impaction.

Take Control

Retailers and doctors take note: Earwax MD is an effective remedy for your customers and patients. Product will be available April 2017. "With Earwax MD, there is finally a product that fulfills the promise to dissolve earwax quickly. Groundbreaking science has led to a product that will improve the lives of millions suffering from earwax impaction. The choice is as clear as your ears deserve to be," said Elyse Stoltz Dickerson. For more information or to order the product, visit www.earwaxmd.com.

About EOSERA/EarwaxMD

EOSERA, Inc. is a majority woman-owned biotech company committed to developing products that address underserved medical needs. Eosera operates by putting purpose before profits and is proud to be one of the pioneering companies in a movement called Conscious Capitalism. Eosera exists to heal humans through innovative healthcare products. Eosera's first product, Earwax MD, is a novel, patent-pending topical drop that uses a dual-action technology to dissolve impacted earwax. Using an evidence-based approach, the team at Eosera developed the first earwax removal innovation that is highly successful in removing excessive or impacted earwax in a single treatment. The combination of innovation backed by scientific evidence has been lacking in this area since the introduction of the category over 50 years ago. In 2015, Eosera won a $50,000 pitch competition by Comerica Bank, which helped raise the startup's first round of seed funding reaching $1.2M.

* trademark of another company

Contacts for media inquiries:

Beatriz Arana, 34 634 691 473

Beatriz.arana@energiacommunications.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eosera-introduces-earwax-md-to-clear-ears--change-lives-300391771.html

SOURCE EOSERA, Inc.