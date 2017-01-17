Check-Cap Release: Company Enrolls First Patient In Clinical Trial To Support CE Mark Of Its C-Scan Colorectal Cancer Screening System

"Completing the optimization of our system and initiating the trial to support CE Marking is a very positive step forward in the development of a more patient-friendly alternative to today's invasive and preparation-intensive approaches to CRC prevention," said Bill Densel, CEO of Check-Cap. "We believe that 2017 promises to be a pivotal year for Check-Cap. In addition to submitting for a CE Mark, we plan to initiate a pilot trial in the U.S. in the second half of this year. Recently, we held our first pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and were encouraged by our initial discussions with the Agency."

The current multi-center, prospective trial, designed to demonstrate the safety and clinical performance of C-Scan, will evaluate polyp detection as compared to colonoscopy. Check-Cap expects to submit for a CE Mark in the first half of 2017.

Mr. Densel added, "A robust body of data has shown that screening can reduce mortality by detecting precancerous polyps and early stage CRC. However, individuals have clear preferences, determined by test characteristics, which influence the uptake of existing screening options. We are dedicated to achieving accurate polyp detection, comfort and convenience in a single test, and are committed to developing C-Scan as an option to increase screening rates."

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company developing C-Scan®, the first capsule-based system for preparation-free, colorectal cancer screening.

Utilizing innovative ultra-low dose X-ray and wireless communication technologies, the capsule generates information on the contours of the inside of the colon as it passes naturally. This information is used to create a 3D map of the colon, which allows physicians to look for polyps and other abnormalities. Designed to improve the patient experience and increase the willingness of individuals to participate in recommended colorectal cancer screening, C-Scan removes many frequently-cited barriers, such as laxative bowel preparation, invasiveness and sedation The Check-Cap system is currently not cleared for marketing in any jurisdiction.

