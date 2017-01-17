Personal Genome Diagnostics Release: Company Adds James Lewis As Senior Vice President Of Corporate Development

BALTIMORE, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), a leading provider of advanced cancer genome testing products and services, today announced that James Lewis has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Lewis brings broad biopharmaceutical industry experience to the development and execution of PGDx's growth strategy. He will oversee strategic planning, collaboration initiatives, and fundraising activities aimed at securing the requisite capital to meet short and long range corporate objectives, including launching a planned series B financing in 2017.

Doug Ward, Chief Executive Officer of PGDx, commented, "Jim brings us extensive life sciences industry leadership experience across a spectrum of business development and commercial roles, including managing strategic partnership transactions and equity financings, as well as developing and implementing commercialization initiatives for early and growth stage companies. We look forward to his many contributions during this time of rapid growth and expansion at PGDx."

Mr. Lewis commented, "PGDx has applied its deep expertise in cancer genomics to establish a thriving diagnostics business serving cancer researchers, drug developers, physicians and patients. This is an exciting time of scientific progress that offers significant new opportunities for genomics innovators such as PGDx. I am honored to support this outstanding team in their efforts to solve fundamental challenges in oncology."

Before joining PGDx, Mr. Lewis served as Vice President, Business Development at Esperance Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage oncology company, where he led strategic partnering and fundraising initiatives. During this time, he also served as a business consultant and advisor to a diverse group of emerging life science companies. Previously, at Astra Zeneca, he led business development activities for the cardiovascular franchise and was on the Crestor® commercial team. Prior to Astra Zeneca, Mr. Lewis held senior leadership positions in corporate strategy, business development and commercial operations at Biosyn, ViroPharma, and TAP Pharmaceuticals.

PGDx offers a complete range of cancer genome analysis tools, including exome and targeted approaches for tissue specimens, targeted approaches for plasma samples and a variety of custom tissue and plasma-based options designed to address the specific research needs of cancer researchers and drug developers. PGDx's service offerings for researchers and testing labs are complemented by the clinical services it provides through its CLIA-certified laboratory.

About Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) advances the frontiers of cancer medicine through innovative genomic technologies for oncology researchers, drug developers, clinicians and patients. The expert team at PGDx draws on a deep understanding of cancer biology, extensive experience in cancer genomics and clinical oncology, and the company's distinctive technologies. It was established in 2010 by researchers from Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies. Under the leadership of founders Drs. Luis Diaz and Victor Velculescu, the company has achieved consistent growth by successfully commercializing novel clinical and investigational products and services. These novel technologies precisely identify and characterize unique genomic alterations in tumors. PGDx is working toward broad patient access to its genomic approaches through a CLIA-certified facility providing comprehensive genomic services, as well as its PROGENEUS technology transfer solution and in vitro diagnostic products to enable other molecular laboratories to easily internalize genomic testing. For more information, visit personalgenome.com.

