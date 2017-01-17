Remedy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Release: CIRARA Granted Orphan Drug Designation For Treatment Of Severe Cerebral Edema Caused By Acute Ischemic Stroke

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remedy Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held pharmaceutical company focused
on bringing life-saving hospital-based treatments to people affected by
central nervous system related edema, today announced that the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for
its investigational drug, CIRARA, for treatment of severe cerebral edema
in patients with acute ischemic stroke.
“The Orphan Drug Designation, in addition to our FDA Fast Track status,
is an important achievement as we advance our development plans for
CIRARA to combat severe cerebral edema in large hemispheric infarction”
“The Orphan Drug Designation, in addition to our FDA Fast Track status,
is an important achievement as we advance our development plans for
CIRARA to combat severe cerebral edema in large hemispheric infarction,”
notes Sven Jacobson, CEO of Remedy Pharmaceuticals. “CIRARA could
significantly enhance currently available treatment options for this
desperately at-need patient population.”
ABOUT ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION
The Orphan Drug Designation Program is administered by the FDA's Office
of Orphan Products Development, which grants orphan status to drugs
which are intended to treat rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000
people in the U.S., or diseases that affect more than 200,000 people in
the U.S. in circumstances where there is not expectation of recovering
the costs of developing and marketing a therapeutic drug.
ABOUT CIRARA
CIRARA is a patented, high affinity inhibitor of Sur1-Trpm4 channels,
which are upregulated following ischemia and trauma. Opening of these
channels can lead to severe edema, midline shift, increased intracranial
pressure and brain herniation, culminating in permanent disability or
death. Sur1-Trpm4 channels were discovered by University of Maryland
neurosurgeon Dr. J. Marc Simard, scientific founder and board member of
Remedy Pharmaceuticals. CIRARA is an investigational drug and is not
approved by FDA.
ABOUT REMEDY PHARMACEUTICALS
Remedy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical stage
pharmaceutical company focused on developing and bringing lifesaving
treatments to people affected by acute central nervous system (CNS)
edema.