A Look at Who's the Better Buy: Amgen (AMGN) or Celgene (CELG)



1/17/2017 8:52:26 AM

While 2016 wasn't the best year for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), both big biotech stocks have been tremendous winners over the last several years for investors. This year could be shaping up to be a strong one for Amgen and Celgene. But which of these two biotech stocks is the better pick right now? Here's how Amgen and Celgene compare.

Read at Motley Fool


