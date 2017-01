A Look at Who's the Better Buy: Amgen (AMGN) or Celgene (CELG)

While 2016 wasn't the best year for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), both big biotech stocks have been tremendous winners over the last several years for investors. This year could be shaping up to be a strong one for Amgen and Celgene. But which of these two biotech stocks is the better pick right now? Here's how Amgen and Celgene compare.