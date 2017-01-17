Renovacare Release: 2017 Shareholder Update

NEW YORK & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RenovaCare, Inc., (OTCQB:RCAR),
developer of the patented CellMist™ and SkinGun™ technologies* for
isolating and spraying a patient’s own stem cells onto burns and wounds
for rapid self-healing, today issued its beginning of the year 2017
shareholder update.
“Every ten minutes in America someone is horribly burned ...”
Below is a statement from Thomas Bold, President and CEO of RenovaCare,
Inc.:
Dear Valued Shareholders:
Thanks to your support, 2016 was an incredible year for us and our
CellMist™ and SkinGun™ technologies for spraying a patient’s own stem
cells on to wounds and burns.
We closed the year emboldened by the issuance of an important new
patent, a string of encouraging pre-clinical and engineering outcomes,
and what could be considered by any standard an enviable quantity of
media attention.
And, we look forward to the year ahead as we move beyond engineering and
lab work and on to a focused regulatory pathway to help move our
breakthrough products to market.
The future of medicine: rapid, scar-free healing using a patient’s
own stem cells.
Our investigational CellMist™ System isolates a patient’s stem cells
from a tiny donor skin sample and ultra-gently sprays those regenerative
cells on to wounds using our SkinGun™.
Nothing is as moving as this compelling
video testimony and the before and after images of state trooper
Matt Uram, one of the first patients treated with the SkinGun™.
In his latest book, author and motivational lecturer, Tony Robbins,
recalls the severity of Matt’s second-degree burns and his emergency
room ordeal:
“Every ten minutes in America someone is horribly burned ...
“So, imagine how one night Matt Uram, a 40-year-old state trooper,
finds himself about to become another one of those grim statistics. His
life altered forever …
“The doctors and nurses move fast, cleaning off the blistered skin,
disinfecting Matt’s wounds, applying salves. Normally he would be in the
burn unit for weeks or months, going through the same agonizing process
twice a day. Instead, a team of specialists goes to work with a new
technique. They harvest a layer of healthy cells from unburned patches
of his own skin. No cadaver skin for Matt!
“... Before long, a spray gun is gently painting the wounds with a
solution of Matt’s own stem cells.
“Three days later, his arms and face were completely healed. And,
this
miracle has to be seen to be believed!”
Beyond medicine: why we do what we do.
The goal is to bring our stem cell technologies to the 140 million
patients worldwide who suffer burns, chronic and acute wounds, acne
scarring, and skin defects and diseases.
Our mission is to help these patients by replacing painful skin grafts
with, we believe, the greatest breakthrough in wound healing in the past
half-century – a gentle mist of stem cells.
Remember, within only two hours of arriving in an emergency room, Matt’s
own stem cells were sprayed on to his burns using the SkinGun™. A few
days later he walked out of the hospital.
As Matt explains it, “When I had the procedure, they sprayed me on a
Friday. It was hard to believe that I was walking out that Monday,
completely healed. No scarring. No pain.”
Since Matt’s treatment, we’ve worked harder than ever to miniaturize and
advance-engineer the early prototypes of our SkinGun™ into a
market-ready product.
Our push is to eliminate painful and disfiguring skin graft surgeries,
reduce hospital stays, and minimize pain and infections.
Our path ahead.
If the year we leave behind was one of creating and building our
technologies, then the road ahead in 2017 is all about clarity in
advancing and bringing it to market.
Our patents, regulatory strategy, clinical outcomes, and brand-building
are key initiatives for the year ahead. I believe that each of these
will advance our business and build shareholder value.
The issuance of our latest SkinGun™ device patent bolsters our
intellectual property portfolio, provides important protection of our
invention and gives us commercial confidence to move forward.
With engineering and internal documentation work largely behind us,
we’re more excited than ever to move forward along the regulatory
pathway.
Expect to hear more in the coming weeks and months as well as receive
updates on pre-clinical and clinical work – all part of our 2017
undertaking.
Rewarding our valued shareholders.
As it is an important part of our mission to build shareholder value,
you can anticipate an ongoing effort to build and boost our public
brand, not only in the investment community, but also with clinicians,
physician, and, of course, patients.
Already, iconic media outlets such as Forbes, National Geographic,
Fast Co. and Bloomberg TV have showered RenovaCare with press
coverage.
Finally, and as part of my ongoing commitment to all our shareholders, I
encourage you to contact us with any questions, suggestions or comments.
Once again, thank you for your confidence and support.
Very truly yours,
Thomas Bold
President and CEO
RenovaCare, Inc.
About RenovaCare
RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-its-kind autologous
(self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs.
Its initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ,
the skin. The company’s flagship technology, the CellMist™ System, uses
its patented SkinGun™ to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem
cells – the CellMist™ Solution – onto wounds. RenovaCare is developing
its CellMist™ System as a promising new alternative for patients
suffering from burns, chronic and acute wounds, and scars. In the U.S.
alone, this $45 billion market is greater than the spending on
high-blood pressure management, cholesterol treatments, and back pain
therapeutics.
