Renovacare Release: 2017 Shareholder Update

RenovaCare, Inc., (OTCQB:RCAR), developer of the patented CellMist™ and SkinGun™ technologies* for isolating and spraying a patient's own stem cells onto burns and wounds for rapid self-healing, today issued its beginning of the year 2017 shareholder update.

“Every ten minutes in America someone is horribly burned ...”

Below is a statement from Thomas Bold, President and CEO of RenovaCare, Inc.:

Dear Valued Shareholders:

Thanks to your support, 2016 was an incredible year for us and our CellMist™ and SkinGun™ technologies for spraying a patient’s own stem cells on to wounds and burns.

We closed the year emboldened by the issuance of an important new patent, a string of encouraging pre-clinical and engineering outcomes, and what could be considered by any standard an enviable quantity of media attention.

And, we look forward to the year ahead as we move beyond engineering and lab work and on to a focused regulatory pathway to help move our breakthrough products to market.

The future of medicine: rapid, scar-free healing using a patient’s own stem cells.

Our investigational CellMist™ System isolates a patient’s stem cells from a tiny donor skin sample and ultra-gently sprays those regenerative cells on to wounds using our SkinGun™.

Nothing is as moving as this compelling video testimony and the before and after images of state trooper Matt Uram, one of the first patients treated with the SkinGun™.

In his latest book, author and motivational lecturer, Tony Robbins, recalls the severity of Matt’s second-degree burns and his emergency room ordeal:

“So, imagine how one night Matt Uram, a 40-year-old state trooper, finds himself about to become another one of those grim statistics. His life altered forever …

“The doctors and nurses move fast, cleaning off the blistered skin, disinfecting Matt’s wounds, applying salves. Normally he would be in the burn unit for weeks or months, going through the same agonizing process twice a day. Instead, a team of specialists goes to work with a new technique. They harvest a layer of healthy cells from unburned patches of his own skin. No cadaver skin for Matt!

“... Before long, a spray gun is gently painting the wounds with a solution of Matt’s own stem cells.

“Three days later, his arms and face were completely healed. And, this miracle has to be seen to be believed!”

Beyond medicine: why we do what we do.

The goal is to bring our stem cell technologies to the 140 million patients worldwide who suffer burns, chronic and acute wounds, acne scarring, and skin defects and diseases.

Our mission is to help these patients by replacing painful skin grafts with, we believe, the greatest breakthrough in wound healing in the past half-century – a gentle mist of stem cells.

Remember, within only two hours of arriving in an emergency room, Matt’s own stem cells were sprayed on to his burns using the SkinGun™. A few days later he walked out of the hospital.

As Matt explains it, “When I had the procedure, they sprayed me on a Friday. It was hard to believe that I was walking out that Monday, completely healed. No scarring. No pain.”

Since Matt’s treatment, we’ve worked harder than ever to miniaturize and advance-engineer the early prototypes of our SkinGun™ into a market-ready product.

Our push is to eliminate painful and disfiguring skin graft surgeries, reduce hospital stays, and minimize pain and infections.

Our path ahead.

If the year we leave behind was one of creating and building our technologies, then the road ahead in 2017 is all about clarity in advancing and bringing it to market.

Our patents, regulatory strategy, clinical outcomes, and brand-building are key initiatives for the year ahead. I believe that each of these will advance our business and build shareholder value.

The issuance of our latest SkinGun™ device patent bolsters our intellectual property portfolio, provides important protection of our invention and gives us commercial confidence to move forward.

With engineering and internal documentation work largely behind us, we’re more excited than ever to move forward along the regulatory pathway.

Expect to hear more in the coming weeks and months as well as receive updates on pre-clinical and clinical work – all part of our 2017 undertaking.

Rewarding our valued shareholders.

As it is an important part of our mission to build shareholder value, you can anticipate an ongoing effort to build and boost our public brand, not only in the investment community, but also with clinicians, physician, and, of course, patients.

Already, iconic media outlets such as Forbes, National Geographic, Fast Co. and Bloomberg TV have showered RenovaCare with press coverage.

Finally, and as part of my ongoing commitment to all our shareholders, I encourage you to contact us with any questions, suggestions or comments.

Once again, thank you for your confidence and support.

Very truly yours,

Thomas Bold

President and CEO

RenovaCare, Inc.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-its-kind autologous (self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs. Its initial product under development targets the body’s largest organ, the skin. The company’s flagship technology, the CellMist™ System, uses its patented SkinGun™ to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells – the CellMist™ Solution – onto wounds. RenovaCare is developing its CellMist™ System as a promising new alternative for patients suffering from burns, chronic and acute wounds, and scars. In the U.S. alone, this $45 billion market is greater than the spending on high-blood pressure management, cholesterol treatments, and back pain therapeutics.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although RenovaCare, Inc. (the “Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the timing and success of clinical and preclinical studies of product candidates, the potential timing and success of the Company’s product programs through their individual product development and regulatory approval processes, adverse economic conditions, intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new competitors and products, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits, increases in general and administrative costs, termination of contracts or agreements, obsolescence of the Company's technologies, technical problems with the Company's research, price increases for supplies and components, litigation and administrative proceedings involving the Company, the possible acquisition of new businesses or technologies that result in operating losses or that do not perform as anticipated, unanticipated losses, the possible fluctuation and volatility of the Company's operating results, financial condition and stock price, losses incurred in litigating and settling cases, dilution in the Company's ownership of its business, adverse publicity and news coverage, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and research scientists, and other risks. There can be no assurance that further research and development will validate and support the results of our preliminary research and studies. Further, there can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained or that the Company will be able to develop commercially viable products on the basis of its technologies. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room maintained by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.