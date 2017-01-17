ProtoKinetix Inc. (PKTX.OB) Release: Company Announces Investigator Sponsored Clinical Trial Submitted To Health Canada For The Use Of AAGP In The Treatment Of Type 1 Diabetes

ST. MARYS, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProtoKinetix,
Incorporated (OTC: PKTX) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (www.protokinetix.com)
today announced that the Governors of the University of Alberta have
submitted an Investigational Testing Authorization application to
commence clinical studies in Canada. This authorization will allow the
clinical trial group to enroll Canadian patients into the study.
“I look forward to the opportunity to prove that AAGP™, used in
the Edmonton Protocol, will greatly improve results in the treatment of
Type 1 Diabetes in humans. I am very pleased that we have
met the goals that we set out in January, 2016.”
“Based on extensive experiments in the lab we are clearly excited
to take forward the AAGP™ molecule from the bench to testing in patients
in partnership with ProtoKinetix. This anti-aging glycopeptide molecule
has been exceedingly potent in protecting human islets from early damage
after transplant from engraftment and anti-rejection drugs in our
preliminary tests, and if these promising findings can be replicated in
patients in the clinic receiving islet cell transplants today, and
potentially stem cells in the future, this would represent a major
advance.” Dr. James Shapiro, M.D., Ph.D., FRCSC, Director of
Clinical Islet Transplant Program, University of Alberta.
Click
for Dr. James Shapiro Bio
“It is a remarkable achievement for a small biotech company like
ProtoKinetix to be submitting a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to
Health Canada.” Julia Levy, PhD, Chairman ProtoKinetix Business
and Scientific Advisory Board.
Click
for Dr. Julia Levy Bio
“I look forward to the opportunity to prove that AAGP™, used in
the Edmonton Protocol, will greatly improve results in the treatment of
Type 1 Diabetes in humans. I am very pleased that we have
met the goals that we set out in January, 2016.” Clarence Smith,
President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of ProtoKinetix.
About
the Edmonton Protocol
About the PKX-001 Study
PKX-001 is the designation given to the drug product molecule of the
AAGP™ family. Islet cell transplants are well recognized as a viable and
effective treatment for T1 diabetes.
The PKX-001 Study will treat islet cells prior to transplantation into
human test subjects. The clinical trials will be accessing any side
effects or physiological damage to the test subjects. The study will
also be looking for indications of protection from tacrolimus toxicity
and enhanced engraftment survival of the transplanted cells.
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated is a molecular biotechnology company
that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent
glycopeptides (AAGP™) that enhance both engraftment and protection of
transplanted cells used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results
achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta
has submitted an Investigational Testing Authorization application to
Health Canada to enter into a Phase 1/2 human clinical trial at the
University of Alberta. Additional studies will be expanded to include
whole organ transplantation and other cell therapies used in
regenerative medicine.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information discussed in this press release includes “forward
looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other
than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among
other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and
borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our
financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for
future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward looking
statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as
“may,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,”
“achievable,” “anticipate,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,”
“could,” and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that
the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are
reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties
and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future
performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K
filed on March 30, 2016. It is important that each person reviewing this
release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of
ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any
forward-looking statement made herein.