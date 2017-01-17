ProtoKinetix Inc. (PKTX.OB) Release: Company Announces Investigator Sponsored Clinical Trial Submitted To Health Canada For The Use Of AAGP In The Treatment Of Type 1 Diabetes

ST. MARYS, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTC: PKTX) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (www.protokinetix.com) today announced that the Governors of the University of Alberta have submitted an Investigational Testing Authorization application to commence clinical studies in Canada. This authorization will allow the clinical trial group to enroll Canadian patients into the study.

“Based on extensive experiments in the lab we are clearly excited to take forward the AAGP™ molecule from the bench to testing in patients in partnership with ProtoKinetix. This anti-aging glycopeptide molecule has been exceedingly potent in protecting human islets from early damage after transplant from engraftment and anti-rejection drugs in our preliminary tests, and if these promising findings can be replicated in patients in the clinic receiving islet cell transplants today, and potentially stem cells in the future, this would represent a major advance.” Dr. James Shapiro, M.D., Ph.D., FRCSC, Director of Clinical Islet Transplant Program, University of Alberta.

“It is a remarkable achievement for a small biotech company like ProtoKinetix to be submitting a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to Health Canada.” Julia Levy, PhD, Chairman ProtoKinetix Business and Scientific Advisory Board.

“I look forward to the opportunity to prove that AAGP™, used in the Edmonton Protocol, will greatly improve results in the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes in humans. I am very pleased that we have met the goals that we set out in January, 2016.” Clarence Smith, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of ProtoKinetix.

About the Edmonton Protocol

About the PKX-001 Study

PKX-001 is the designation given to the drug product molecule of the AAGP™ family. Islet cell transplants are well recognized as a viable and effective treatment for T1 diabetes.

The PKX-001 Study will treat islet cells prior to transplantation into human test subjects. The clinical trials will be accessing any side effects or physiological damage to the test subjects. The study will also be looking for indications of protection from tacrolimus toxicity and enhanced engraftment survival of the transplanted cells.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP™) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has submitted an Investigational Testing Authorization application to Health Canada to enter into a Phase 1/2 human clinical trial at the University of Alberta. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and other cell therapies used in regenerative medicine.

