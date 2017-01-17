Bioventus Release: Company Selects MEDSERVICE To Distribute DUROLANE In Russia

HOOFDDORP, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioventus, a leader in orthobiologic solutions, announced it has selected MEDSERVICE to distribute DUROLANE® in Russia. DUROLANE is a single-injection joint-fluid based on a natural, safe and proven technology process called NASHA® which yields stabilized hyaluronic acid (HA). Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring molecule that provides the lubrication and cushioning in a normal joint.

“The MEDSERVICE team, and the company’s objective to help increase and develop the range of medical products and services provided to patients, is in complete alignment with Bioventus as we work together with the health care community in Russia to help people resume and enjoy active lives.”

In Russia, MEDSERVICE will offer DUROLANE (3ml) that is indicated for the symptomatic treatment of mild to moderate knee or hip osteoarthritis (OA) and DUROLANE SJ (1ml) associated with mild to moderate osteoarthritis pain in the ankle, elbow, wrist, fingers, and toes. MEDSERVICE, which provides a range of services to medical institutions of regional and federal levels, will distribute DUROLANE to clinicians in the Moscow metropolitan area and throughout all regions of Russia.

“We are pleased to make DUROLANE available to patients in Russia again,” said Tony Bihl, CEO, Bioventus. “This market is important to our growth in Europe and our international growth strategy overall as we strive to bring our orthobiologic solutions to patients worldwide.”

“MEDSERVICE is off to a great start with DUROLANE in Moscow and we will quickly expand to other cities and regions in Russia this year,” said Andrew McCartney, Managing Director International, for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Bioventus. “The MEDSERVICE team, and the company’s objective to help increase and develop the range of medical products and services provided to patients, is in complete alignment with Bioventus as we work together with the health care community in Russia to help people resume and enjoy active lives.”

“We are very excited to work with Bioventus to market DUROLANE in Russia,” said Alexander Yagodin, Managing Director, MEDSERVICE. “This innovative single-injection solution will safely help millions of patients better manage the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.”

About Bioventus

Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. Bioventus has two product portfolios for orthobiologics, Bioventus Active Healing Therapies and Bioventus Surgical that make it a global leader in active orthopaedic healing. Its EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System is the #1 prescribed bone healing system in the US and is the only FDA-approved bone healing device that uses safe, effective ultrasound to stimulate the body’s natural healing process. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide.

DUROLANE - Indications

DUROLANE (3ml) is indicated for the symptomatic treatment of mild to moderate knee or hip osteoarthritis (OA) and DUROLANE SJ (1ml) associated with mild to moderate osteoarthritis pain in the ankle, elbow, wrist, fingers, and toes.

There are no known contraindications. You should not use DUROLANE if you have infections or skin disease at the injection site. DUROLANE has not been tested in pregnant or lactating women, or children. Risks can include transient pain, swelling and/or stiffness at the injection site. Clinical effectiveness has been demonstrated out to six months but results may vary depending on various patient factors.

