ITR Laboratories Canada Release: Company Appoints Mark T. Crane As Vice President Of Business Development

QUEBEC, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITR Laboratories Canada Inc., a global provider of preclinical services, is pleased to announce new executive leadership with the arrival of Mark T. Crane as vice president of business development. In this role, Crane will have overall responsibility for the company’s marketing, sales and business development efforts. He is also responsible for driving the growth of ITR’s business model and fostering positive relationships with new and current customers.

Crane joins ITR in Montreal from SNBL USA where he served as vice president of business development and marketing. He has held similar positions at Ricerca Biosciences, Bridge Pharmaceuticals (formerly Gene Logic), Quest Pharmaceutical Services and MDS Pharma Services.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Crane is an accomplished executive with extensive expertise in management, business development and marketing. His preclinical market knowledge and experience from the pharmaceutical and contract research organization industries will be of significant value to ITR and all its customers.

“Mark’s combination of industry knowledge, sales training and management skills will enable ITR to move to the next level in size, scope and market leadership,” said Ginette Bain, senior vice president. “2016 was an outstanding year for ITR with double-digit growth in all areas. As a seasoned industry executive, Mark has proven leadership skills that will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business.”

About ITR Laboratories Canada

ITR Laboratories Canada Inc. provides preclinical testing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide. As a CRO with extensive experience, ITR provides clients with valuable input and best practices, which ultimately help them maximize the value of their investment.