ITR Laboratories Canada Release: Company Appoints Mark T. Crane As Vice President Of Business Development

QUEBEC, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITR
Laboratories Canada Inc., a global provider of preclinical services,
is pleased to announce new executive leadership with the arrival of Mark
T. Crane as vice president of business development. In this role,
Crane will have overall responsibility for the company’s marketing,
sales and business development efforts. He is also responsible for
driving the growth of ITR’s business model and fostering positive
relationships with new and current customers.
“Mark’s combination of industry knowledge, sales training and management
skills will enable ITR to move to the next level in size, scope and
market leadership”
Crane joins ITR in Montreal from SNBL USA where he served as vice
president of business development and marketing. He has held similar
positions at Ricerca Biosciences, Bridge Pharmaceuticals (formerly Gene
Logic), Quest Pharmaceutical Services and MDS Pharma Services.
With more than 30 years of industry experience, Crane is an accomplished
executive with extensive expertise in management, business development
and marketing. His preclinical market knowledge and experience from the
pharmaceutical and contract research organization industries will be of
significant value to ITR and all its customers.
“Mark’s combination of industry knowledge, sales training and management
skills will enable ITR to move to the next level in size, scope and
market leadership,” said Ginette
Bain, senior vice president. “2016 was an outstanding year for ITR
with double-digit growth in all areas. As a seasoned industry executive,
Mark has proven leadership skills that will be invaluable as we continue
to grow our business.”
About ITR Laboratories Canada
ITR
Laboratories Canada Inc. provides preclinical testing services for
pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide. As a CRO with
extensive experience, ITR provides clients with valuable input and best
practices, which ultimately help them maximize the value of their
investment.