|
InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Release: Company Announces University Of New Mexico Hospital As New Site For INSPIRE Study
1/17/2017 8:05:34 AM
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) today announced that
the University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) in Albuquerque, NM has been
added as a clinical site for The INSPIRE Study: InVivo
Study of Probable Benefit of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™
for Safety and Neurologic Recovery in Subjects with Complete
Thoracic AIS A Spinal Cord Injury. The University of New Mexico Hospital
(UNMH) is the state’s only Level I trauma center.
“I am pleased to be joining the INSPIRE study and look forward to the
opportunity to safely investigate this innovative experimental therapy”
“I am pleased to be joining the INSPIRE study and look forward to the
opportunity to safely investigate this innovative experimental therapy,”
said Jeremy Lewis, M.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of
Neurosurgery and Principal Investigator at the study site.
Mark Perrin, InVivo’s CEO and Chairman, said, “We welcome Dr. Lewis and
the team at UNMH to the INSPIRE study. As the only Level I trauma center
in the entire state of New Mexico, UNMH has a large catchment area that
will be helpful for enrolling patients.”
There are now 30 clinical sites participating in the clinical study:
-
Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
-
Banner University Medical Center, Tucson, AZ
-
Barnes-Jewish Hospital at Washington University Medical Center, St.
Louis, MO
-
Barrow Neurological Institute – St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical
Center, Phoenix, AZ
-
Ben Taub Hospital/Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
-
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA
-
Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine Associates/Carolinas Rehabilitation,
Charlotte, NC
-
Cooper Neurological Institute, Camden, NJ
-
Foothills Medical Centre, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
-
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine/Indiana University Health
Neuroscience Center, Indianapolis, IN
-
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
-
Keck Hospital of University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA
-
Medical College of Wisconsin/Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, WI
-
Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY
-
Northwestern Medicine, Chicago, IL
-
Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR
-
Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
-
Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ
-
St. Michael’s Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
-
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
-
Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada
-
University of California, Davis Medical Center, Sacramento, CA
-
University of California, San Diego Medical Center, San Diego, CA
-
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA
-
University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, KS
-
University of Louisville Hospital, Louisville, KY
-
University of New Mexico Hospital, Albuquerque, NM
-
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, PA
-
University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA
-
Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC
For more information, please visit the company’s ClinicalTrials.gov
registration site: http://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT02138110
About the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™ Implant
Following acute spinal cord injury, surgical implantation of the
biodegradable Neuro-Spinal Scaffold within the decompressed and
debrided injury epicenter is intended to support appositional healing,
thereby reducing post-traumatic cavity formation, sparing white matter,
and allowing neural regeneration across the healed wound epicenter. The Neuro-Spinal
Scaffold, an investigational device, has received a Humanitarian Use
Device (HUD) designation and currently is being evaluated in the INSPIRE
pivotal probable benefit study for the treatment of patients with
complete (AIS A) traumatic acute spinal cord injury.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage
biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of
spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary
technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who
then was at Boston Children’s Hospital and who now is affiliated with
Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2011, the company earned the David S.
Apple Award from the American Spinal Injury Association for its
outstanding contribution to spinal cord injury medicine. In 2015, the
company’s investigational Neuro-Spinal Scaffold received the 2015
Becker’s Healthcare Spine Device Award. The publicly-traded company is
headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more details, visit www.invivotherapeutics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe
historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be
identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,”
“estimate,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “designed to,”
“potentially,” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding
the safety and effectiveness of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold, the expected
timing of full enrollment in the INSPIRE study, and the timing of the
submission of the Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE). Any
forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current
expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.
Factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from
current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and
uncertainties relating to the company’s ability to successfully open
additional clinical sites for enrollment and to enroll additional
patients; the ability to complete the INSPIRE study and submit an HDE;
the company’s ability to receive regulatory approval for the
Neuro-Spinal Scaffold; the company’s ability to commercialize its
products; the company’s ability to develop, market and sell products
based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the
company’s products and technology in connection with the treatment of
spinal cord injuries; the availability of substantial additional funding
for the company to continue its operations and to conduct research and
development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and
other risks associated with the company’s business, research, product
development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and
strategies identified and described in more detail in the company’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and its
other filings with the SEC, including the company’s Form 10-Qs and
current reports on Form 8-K. The company does not undertake to update
these forward-looking statements.
comments powered by