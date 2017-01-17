Xcovery Release: Company Joins NCI Formulary To Help Expedite Cancer Clinical Trials

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xcovery, a developer of targeted therapeutics for cancer, today announced their participation in the NCI Formulary, a public-private partnership between the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to expedite the use of agents in clinical trials. The partnership, which launched last week with fifteen targeted agents from six pharmaceutical companies, will seek to alleviate the lengthy process to develop new therapies for patients, and respond to the call for greater collaboration within the industry made by Vice President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative.

“Collaboration among pharmaceutical companies with the NCI and the NIH will speed up the development of novel therapies and benefits for patients down the line,” said Lieming Ding, M.D., Chairman of Xcovery. “Xcovery has focused on developing drugs with reduced toxicity, which allows for combination therapies. We’re excited to join the NCI Formulary by providing our ALK inhibitor, ensartinib, to the broad research community for additional development opportunities, particularly in combination therapy programs.”

Research indicates that combination therapies, which include drugs with different mechanisms of action impacting cancer cells in multiple ways, provide an improved clinical benefit and can decrease the risk of relapse. The establishment of the NCI Formulary will enable the NCI to facilitate and streamline the arrangements for access to and use of pharmaceutical agents from multiple organizations, allowing for further research on various therapeutic opportunities. Following Xcovery’s approval, investigators will be able to obtain and test ensartinib in new preclinical or clinical studies, including combination studies with formulary agents from different companies.

About Ensartinib

Ensartinib (X-396) is a potent anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor currently in a global Phase 3 trial in ALK positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Besides ALK, ensartinib also potently inhibits TRKA fusions, TRKC, ROS1, EphA2, and c-MET.

About Xcovery

Xcovery is a biopharmaceutical company working to improve the lives of patients with cancer by discovering medicines to fight advanced tumors. Xcovery is developing a pipeline of oncology therapies to target a wide range of advanced tumors. For more information, visit www.xcovery.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on company management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to currently unknown information, risks and circumstances and actual results may vary from what is being currently projected.