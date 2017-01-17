Xcovery Release: Company Joins NCI Formulary To Help Expedite Cancer Clinical Trials

Collaboration Will Support Vice President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot
Program
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xcovery,
a developer of targeted therapeutics for cancer, today announced their
participation in the NCI Formulary, a public-private partnership between
the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of
Health (NIH), and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to expedite
the use of agents in clinical trials. The partnership, which launched
last week with fifteen targeted agents from six pharmaceutical
companies, will seek to alleviate the lengthy process to develop new
therapies for patients, and respond to the call for greater
collaboration within the industry made by Vice President Biden’s Cancer
Moonshot Initiative.
“Collaboration among pharmaceutical companies with the NCI and the NIH
will speed up the development of novel therapies and benefits for
patients down the line,” said Lieming Ding, M.D., Chairman of Xcovery.
“Xcovery has focused on developing drugs with reduced toxicity, which
allows for combination therapies. We’re excited to join the NCI
Formulary by providing our ALK inhibitor, ensartinib, to the broad
research community for additional development opportunities,
particularly in combination therapy programs.”
Research indicates that combination therapies, which include drugs with
different mechanisms of action impacting cancer cells in multiple ways,
provide an improved clinical benefit and can decrease the risk of
relapse. The establishment of the NCI Formulary will enable the NCI to
facilitate and streamline the arrangements for access to and use of
pharmaceutical agents from multiple organizations, allowing for further
research on various therapeutic opportunities. Following Xcovery’s
approval, investigators will be able to obtain and test ensartinib in
new preclinical or clinical studies, including combination studies with
formulary agents from different companies.
About Ensartinib
Ensartinib (X-396) is a potent anaplastic
lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitor currently in a global Phase 3 trial in
ALK positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Besides ALK,
ensartinib also potently inhibits TRKA fusions, TRKC, ROS1, EphA2, and
c-MET.
About Xcovery
Xcovery is a biopharmaceutical company working
to improve the lives of patients with cancer by discovering medicines to
fight advanced tumors. Xcovery is developing a pipeline of oncology
therapies to target a wide range of advanced tumors. For more
information, visit www.xcovery.com.
