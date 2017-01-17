Illumina (ILMN) Release: Company To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results On Tuesday, January 31, 2017

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that it will issue results
for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 following the close of market on
Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
On the same day, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) Francis
deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marc Stapley, Executive
Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, and Sam Samad, Senior
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call
with analysts, investors, and other interested parties to discuss
financial and operating results.
Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern
Time) on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Interested parties may listen to the
call by dialing 888.771.4371 (passcode: 44094804), or if outside North
America by dialing +1.847.585.4405 (passcode: 44094804). Individuals may
access the live teleconference in the Investor Relations section of
Illumina’s web site under the “company” tab at www.illumina.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available from 4:30 pm Pacific
Time (7:30 pm Eastern Time) on January 31, 2017 through February 7, 2017
by dialing 888.843.7419 (passcode: 44094804), or if outside North
America by dialing +1.630.652.3042 (passcode: 44094804).
About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome.
Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA
sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the
research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for
applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health,
agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and
follow @illumina.