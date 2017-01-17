InDevR Release: Company Licenses FDA Influenza Antibodies For VaxArray

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InDevR, a Boulder-based progressive analytical technology and life science instrumentation company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to license monoclonal antibodies from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This agreement enables InDevR to consistently manufacture and control the supply of antibodies for use in its potency assays. It also offers increased reliability and control if vaccine production scaling is needed in the event of an influenza pandemic.

As a maker of the VaxArray™ Vaccine Potency platform, InDevR is focused on providing vaccine manufacturers with streamlined and cost efficient tools to modernize vaccine production. The commercially available VaxArray™ Influenza Seasonal Hemagglutinin Kit for seasonal influenza vaccine potency is used by manufacturers and developers for quantification of hemagglutinin within influenza vaccines. InDevR also has a strong product development pipeline that includes VaxArray reagent kits for pandemic HA and flu neuraminidase.

According to InDevR’s CEO, Dr. Kathy Rowlen, “This agreement is an important step to ensure that our product continues to meet the needs of the influenza vaccine industry. The flu virus is a moving target and scientists at the FDA are on the frontlines of understanding antigenic changes in the virus. We are fortunate to license the antibodies developed by those scientists in response to antigenic changes.”

About InDevR

InDevR has a demonstrated commitment to innovative solutions for the life science industry. With focus on enhancing vaccines and other biotherapeutics, InDevR has emerged as a leader in progressive new analytical technologies that enable accelerated development and manufacturing of these life-saving products. In addition to the VaxArray™ Vaccine Potency system, InDevR also developed and markets Cypher One™ Automated Hemagglutination Analyzer for use in hemagglutination and hemagglutination inhibition assays. For more information about the company and products, please visit www.indevr.com or call 303-402-9100.