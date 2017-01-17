InDevR Release: Company Licenses FDA Influenza Antibodies For VaxArray

InDevR’s access to FDA’s front-line monoclonal antibodies ensures
responsive potency assay for influenza vaccines
BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InDevR,
a Boulder-based progressive analytical technology and life science
instrumentation company, today announced that it has entered into an
agreement to license monoclonal antibodies from the US Food and Drug
Administration (FDA). This agreement enables InDevR to consistently
manufacture and control the supply of antibodies for use in its potency
assays. It also offers increased reliability and control if vaccine
production scaling is needed in the event of an influenza pandemic.
As a maker of the VaxArray™ Vaccine Potency platform, InDevR is focused
on providing vaccine manufacturers with streamlined and cost efficient
tools to modernize vaccine production. The commercially available
VaxArray™ Influenza Seasonal Hemagglutinin Kit for seasonal influenza
vaccine potency is used by manufacturers and developers for
quantification of hemagglutinin within influenza vaccines. InDevR also
has a strong product development pipeline that includes VaxArray reagent
kits for pandemic HA and flu neuraminidase.
According to InDevR’s CEO, Dr. Kathy Rowlen, “This agreement is an
important step to ensure that our product continues to meet the needs of
the influenza vaccine industry. The flu virus is a moving target
and scientists at the FDA are on the frontlines of understanding
antigenic changes in the virus. We are fortunate to license the
antibodies developed by those scientists in response to antigenic
changes.”
About InDevR
InDevR has a demonstrated commitment to innovative solutions for the
life science industry. With focus on enhancing vaccines and other
biotherapeutics, InDevR has emerged as a leader in progressive new
analytical technologies that enable accelerated development and
manufacturing of these life-saving products. In addition to the
VaxArray™ Vaccine Potency system, InDevR also developed and markets
Cypher One™ Automated Hemagglutination Analyzer for use in
hemagglutination and hemagglutination inhibition assays. For more
information about the company and products, please visit www.indevr.com
or call 303-402-9100.