RondinX Release: Company Debuts To Accelerate Drug Development With A Breakthrough Microbiome Computational Platform

RondinX’ Microbiome Platform Builds on an Exclusive License from the
Weizmann Institute of Science and Research Collaborations with the
Elinav and Segal Labs
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RondinX, an emerging pioneer in intelligent microbiome drug development,
today unveiled a novel approach to discovering how changes in the human
microbiome affect health and disease. RondinX’ cloud-based technology
platform adds a new dimension to the microbiome drug development process
by profiling and predicting microbial growth dynamics from single
metagenomic samples. The scientific foundation was established at the
Weizmann Institute of Science and exclusively licensed to RondinX from
its commercial arm YEDA Research and Development Company Ltd. RondinX is
also closely collaborating with the Weizmann research groups of
Professors Eran Segal and Eran Elinav, two key opinion leaders in the
microbiome field. The company was seed financed by a group of
early-stage investors including Elevator Fund and 8VC and has
established a leadership team at its new premises in Tel Aviv.
“RondinX’ approach takes into account that the microbiome represents a
highly dynamic ecosystem and can differ greatly from one day to the
next, from individual to individual and even in patients suffering from
the same disease. By analyzing the patient’s microbiome of tomorrow,
today, we are taking the next steps in transforming microbiome knowledge
to cures,” said Guy Harmelin, co-founder and CEO of RondinX. “We believe
that the unique insight into the microbiome dynamics provided by our
platform will give RondinX and our future partners a leading edge in
microbiome drug discovery and development.”
The current generation of microbiome drug discovery platforms provide
merely a snapshot of the microbiota, a breakdown of the types of
organisms present and their relative frequency in a patient’s gut. This
static snapshot falls short of providing the industry with a
comprehensive tool for understanding the relationship between human
microbiomes and disease. Furthermore, RondinX platform has proven to be
hypersensitive to various types of microbiome perturbations and is able
to prioritize and streamline potential therapeutic strategies.
By using microbiome analytics including growth dynamics, the link
between certain members of the microbiome community and specific
diseases states has been demonstrated. The results, which were published
in SCIENCE in 2015, indicated that type II diabetes and inflammatory
bowel disease are uniquely associated with changes in bacterial growth
rates. These links could not be observed in the static microbiome
population studies based on relative frequency, and therefore, unveiled
unique targets for drug discovery that would have remained invisible to
other approaches.
“While medical applications are starting to emerge, the industry has yet
to acknowledge the true complexity of the microbiome ecosystem. To guide
drug discovery and development programs consistently towards the
disease-causing or disease-modulating microbes much better tools are
needed than what the current generation of microbiome companies are able
to provide. We believe that adding growth dynamics will extend the
industry’s understanding and help to distinguish active “driver” and
“modulator” species from bystander commensal ones,“ added Rafi Gidron,
Chairman of the RondinX board.
About RondinX:
Founded in 2016 by leading microbiome experts, RondinX has built a
cutting-edge microbiome technology platform set to unlock the potential
of microbiome therapeutics. RondinX technology, including its PTR
(Peak-to-Trough) family of algorithms, exclusively licensed from YEDA
(the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science), is a
proprietary, cloud-based, computational pipeline, integrating raw
metagenomics, other omics and patient metadata to derive both static and
dynamic strain level insights into the bacterial ecosystem.