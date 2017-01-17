Mobidiag Release: Company To Offer Amplidiag Diagnostics Products In South Africa

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobidiag Ltd, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, today announced
that it will offer the Amplidiag® product line in South Africa through a
distribution agreement with PerkinElmer® Inc.’s Wallac Oy
subsidiary. The Amplidiag® product line includes in vitro diagnostic
tests and compatible systems for the detection of gastrointestinal
infections.
“Thanks to a large distribution network, our Amplidiag product line is
now accessible in most European countries. Our ambition is now to expand
our coverage worldwide and towards new markets, starting with Africa. In
order to develop ourselves in this specific market, we were looking for
a distributor with acknowledged expertise and worldwide leadership in
the field of diagnostics. We are then very happy that PerkinElmer agreed
to accompany us in this great endeavor,” said Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO at
Mobidiag.
“PerkinElmer continues to expand our infectious disease offerings in
regions such as Africa to help meet the health needs of these
populations,” said Hanna Halme, PerkinElmer’s Vice-President for EMEA.
The agreement is effective immediately and covers all Amplidiag® IVD
tests (Amplidiag® H. pylori+ClariR, Amplidiag® Stool Parasites,
Amplidiag® CarbaR+VRE, Amplidiag® C. difficile+027, Amplidiag® Bacterial
GE and upcoming Amplidiag® Viral GE) as well as the Amplidiag® Easy
system.
About Amplidiag® products
Amplidiag® assays are innovative
multiplex tests for the detection of gastrointestinal infections. They
allow screening of panels of the most relevant gastrointestinal
pathogens. Based on well-established real-time PCR technology, they
ensure optimal performance, suitability for high-volume screening use
and cost-effectiveness in mid-sized to large laboratory settings. In
addition, Mobidiag allows process automation from sample extraction to
PCR set-up with the Amplidiag® Easy system.
About Mobidiag Ltd
Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops
innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and
serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is
headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with a subsidiary in Paris, France.
Mobidiag addresses both high to medium volume screening with the new
Amplidiag® Easy platform, bringing the Amplidiag® suite further by
automating the workflow from sample to results, and the upcoming
Novodiag® platform & associated panels for a fully automated solution
and suitable for smaller volumes and labs. Visit www.mobidiag.com.