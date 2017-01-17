Zebra Medical Vision Release: Company Announces New Algorithm To Detect Compression And Other Vertebral Fractures

The company continues to build its automated imaging analytics
platform, helping caregivers identify people at risk of developing
insufficiency fractures that cost the NHS £1.5 billion annually
SHEFAYIM, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra
Medical Vision (http://zebra-med.com/)
is announcing today the latest algorithm to be included in its growing
Deep Learning Imaging Analytics platform. The algorithm, capable of
detecting vertebral fractures, is the latest addition to a line of
automated tools that were announced in the past year, among them
algorithms that automatically detect low bone mineral density, breast
cancer, fatty liver, coronary artery calcium, emphysema, and more.
“Osteoporotic fractures have a deeply negative impact on the lives of
patients and their caregivers. Implementation of our VCF algorithm can
help prevent a large number of these fractures - allowing for better
preventative and overall care, as well as reducing long term healthcare
costs for providers”
While less than one third of vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) are
effectively diagnosed, VCFs are remarkably common, affecting up to one
in four postmenopausal women and nearly one in seven men over the age of
65. More than two million osteoporotic fractures occur annually in the
US alone, significantly impairing the lives of those affected and their
families, and costing the healthcare system nearly $17 billion USD.
Detection of VCFs is thus paramount in the effort to decrease
osteoporotic fractures – the most morbid of which are hip fractures.
Diagnosing VCFs is of critical importance for implementation of both
primary therapeutic and secondary preventative interventions.
"Research has shown that radiologists miss up to 50% of vertebral
fractures, since they are usually focused on looking for other
features,” says Dr. Kassim Javair, Clinical Lead of the UK Fracture
Liaison Service report from the Department of Rheumatology, Oxford
University Hospitals at the University of Oxford. “In the UK, with our
proven coordinated care programs for effective fracture prevention
(Fracture Liaison Services), we believe that early detection of such
fractures can yield both better care and significant healthcare cost
savings.” VCF is estimated to cost the NHS £1.5 billion annually.
The Zebra VCF algorithm automatically identifies and localizes
compression fractures. The algorithm uses deep learning to differentiate
between compression fractures and more ubiquitous degenerative endplate
changes and osteophytes. This knowledge assists healthcare providers in
accurately identifying people at risk and placing them under supervision
or fracture prevention programs to reduce the risks of subsequent
osteoporotic fractures.
The new algorithm, once released commercially, will be offered as part
of Zebra’s Imaging Analytics engine for care providers, as well as on
its Profound
platform (https://profound.zebra-med.com/),
which allows users to upload their imaging scans and receive automated
insights regarding their imaging data.
