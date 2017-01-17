Castle Biosciences Release: New Laboratory Receives Accreditation From College of American Pathologists

Expanded laboratory capacity addresses significant growth in test
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Castle Biosciences, Inc., a provider of molecular diagnostics to improve
cancer treatment decisions, today announced that the Accreditation
Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded
accreditation to its new state-of-the-art laboratory facility in
Phoenix, AZ based on results of a recent onsite inspection as part of
the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. CAP accreditation is awarded to
facilities that meet the highest standards of quality in laboratory
services. The 10,000-square-foot laboratory is also certified under the
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Clinical Laboratory
Improvement Amendments (CLIA).
“Our laboratory’s CAP accreditation achievement validates our commitment
to providing high-quality molecular diagnostic tests to improve patient
care in cutaneous melanoma, uveal melanoma and other underserved
cancers,” commented Derek Maetzold, President and CEO of Castle
Biosciences. “We expanded our lab capacity to help meet the rapid uptake
by physicians of our innovative prognostic tests. Our
DecisionDx-Melanoma test, which provides an individual risk of
recurrence in patients with cutaneous melanoma, was used in more than
7,100 patients in 2016, a growth rate of more than 97% over 2015.”
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation
Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent
than the government’s own inspection program.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest
standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the
laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding
two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications,
equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
About the College of American Pathologists
As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists, the
College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists,
and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of
pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. The CAP’s Laboratory
Improvement Programs, initiated more than 65 years ago, currently have
customers in more than 100 countries, accrediting 8,000 laboratories and
providing proficiency testing to 20,000 laboratories worldwide. Find
more information about the CAP at cap.org.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences is a molecular diagnostics company dedicated to
helping patients and their physicians make the best possible treatment
and follow-up care decisions based on the individual molecular signature
of their tumor. The Company currently offers tests for patients with
uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com,
and DecisionDx®-PRAME) and cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma;
www.SkinMelanoma.com),
with development programs in other underserved cancers. Castle
Biosciences is based in Friendswood, TX (Houston), and has laboratory
operations in Phoenix, AZ. More information can be found at www.castlebiosciences.com.
DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-Melanoma and DecisionDx-PRAME are the
trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc. Any other trademarks are the
property of their respective owners.