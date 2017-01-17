Cymedica Orthopedics Nabs FDA Nod for e-vive, the First-of-Its-Kind App for Pre And Post-Operative Knee Surgery Rehabilitation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CyMedica Orthopedics®, developer and manufacturer of innovative muscle rehabilitation systems announced that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for e-vive- the first of its kind app-controlled, data-driven muscle activation therapy and patient engagement solution designed to empower at-home pre-hab to rehab muscle strengthening for ACL and total knee replacement patients.

The innovative e-vive wireless muscle stimulation device was designed to address the problems associated with muscle atrophy where patients can lose over 60% of their quad strength after knee surgery1. Post surgical muscle atrophy can cost up to $4,200 per episode due to additional rehabilitation, and a higher likelihood of readmissions2.

The new e-vive app features an intuitive interface for simplified operation on virtually any smart phone with embedded garment sensor technology that transmits key data points directly to a secure cloud based portal, where providers can track patient progress and patient reported measures to deliver more predictable outcomes, at a better cost.

"The launch of e-vive represents a breakthrough in the treatment of muscle atrophy of the knee. My patients now have access to a world-class muscle activation device that not only improves their quadriceps function, but also allows me to remotely monitor the progress of their rehabilitation. The e-vive technology captures key data points, such as range of motion, activity levels, pain scores and more. Through e-vive I am able to deliver better outcomes both for my patients and for the hospitals supporting the new economics of quality based care" - Struan Coleman, MD, PhD Sports Medicine Surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery and CyMedica co-founder.

"CyMedica is committed to supporting value-based care by improving the standard of care for ACL and TKA rehabilitation patients. With the launch of e-vive, CyMedica is ideally positioned to partner with healthcare providers looking to improve outcomes, reduce costs and enhance patient satisfaction" - Rob Morocco, President and CEO.

About CyMedica Orthopedics, Inc.

CyMedica Orthopedics, Inc. is a Scottsdale, AZ based medical device company that has developed the patented Cy-Motion muscle activation and patient engagement system to speed recovery, reduce complications and lower healthcare costs related to muscle atrophy. The company was recently awarded by Orthopedics This Week Sports their Medicine Innovation Award for orthopedic innovation that has the potential to change the standard of care in knee surgery.

More details can be found at www.cymedicaortho.com

