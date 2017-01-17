 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Antibody Can Protect Brains From The Ageing Effects Of Old Blood, Stanford University Study



1/17/2017 7:02:27 AM

Old blood may have a powerful effect, damaging organs and contributing to ageing. Now a compound has been developed that seems to protect against this, preventing mice’s brains from ageing.

The effects of blood on ageing were first discovered in experiments that stitched young and old mice together so that they shared circulating blood. Older mice seem to benefit from such an arrangement, developing healthier organs and becoming protected from age-related disease. But young mice aged prematurely.

