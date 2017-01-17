Blake Insomnia Therapeutics (BKIT) Release: Company Seeks Financing For Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blake Insomnia Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:BKIT) is preparing to launch a fundraising drive to complete Phase II clinical testing of its patent-pending ZLX-1 compound for treating stress-related insomnia. The company has compiled a shortlist of appropriate investors to approach for funding.



Since the ZLX-1 patent application covers multiple active ingredient combinations, Phase II clinical testing will determine which combination and dosage will deliver the most potent effect. Completing Phase II clinical testing will require approximately $5 million. After successful completion of Phase II, the company will seek an additional $10 million for Phase Phase III testing, the final step required to receive FDA approval. Phase III trials involve widespread testing of the compound for potential side effects.

Blake Insomnia Therapeutics CEO Birger Jan Olsen says: “We are proceeding according to plan and we are now ready to meet with potential financial partners to fund Phase II clinical testing. We remain optimistic that we will be able to complete the clinical phase quickly, so we can bring this promising therapy to market.”

is a New York-based pharmaceutical company devoted to improving night-time and daytime quality of life for people with insomnia. The company’s patent-pending ZLX-1 compound has demonstrated efficacy without producing side effects identified as the No. 1 problem with current sleep medication. The ZLX-1 compound is marketed under the brand name, Zleepax™.

Forward-Looking Statements:

