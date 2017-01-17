Elite Pharma (ELI) Release; Company Reports Positive Topline Results From A Pivotal Bioequivalence Study For A Generic Oxycontin

NORTHVALE, N.J, Jan. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the “Company") (OTCBB:ELTP) today reported positive topline results from a pivotal bioequivalence fed study initiated in November 2016. The topline results indicate that Elite’s generic product is bioequivalent to the branded product, OxyContin® (extended release Oxycodone Hydrochloride). A fasted study was previously conducted in September 2016, also with positive results.



The study was a single dose crossover comparative bioavailability study of Oxycodone HCl extended release in healthy volunteers under fed conditions. The Elite product is a generic formulation of the branded product, OxyContin®, with strengths of 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg and 80 mg, and incorporates physical abuse deterrent properties. IMS reported approximately $2.5 billion in revenue for OxyContin in 2015.

“Following our recent announcement regarding a successful FDA meeting for our immediate release Oxycodone HCl product SequestOx™, I am now very pleased to announce these positive topline study results for an abuse-deterrent twice-daily Oxycodone,” said Nasrat Hakim, President and CEO of Elite Pharmaceuticals. “We intend to file an ANDA for this product later this year.”

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is developing a pipeline of proprietary pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products as well as niche generic products. Elite specializes in oral sustained and controlled release drug products which have high barriers to entry. Elite owns generic and OTC products which have been licensed to TAGI Pharma, Epic Pharma and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International. Elite currently has eight commercial products being sold, additional approved products pending manufacturing site transfer and the NDA for SequestOx™, for which it received the CRL from the FDA. Elite’s lead pipeline products include abuse-deterrent opioids which utilize the Company’s patented proprietary technology and a once-daily opioid. These products include sustained release oral formulations of opioids for the treatment of chronic pain. These formulations are intended to address two major limitations of existing oral opioids: the provision of consistent relief of baseline pain levels and deterrence of potential opioid abuse. Elite also provides contract manufacturing for Ascend Laboratories (a subsidiary of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.). Elite operates a GMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ. Learn more at www.elitepharma.com.

