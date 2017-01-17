New Pediatric Orthopedic Firm WishBone Medical Launches in Warsaw, Indiana

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- WishBone Medical, Inc., a new pediatric orthopedic company has officially announced they are opening in Warsaw, IN. WishBone Medical is focused on being an industry leader in the Pediatric Orthopedic market by providing proprietary products through a capital efficient business model.

"WishBone Medical is committed to providing anatomically-appropriate innovative implants and instruments in sterile-packed, single-use, disposable kits to surgeons that fix orthopedic problems in kids. These sterile kits will focus on minimizing disease, preventing infection, reducing overall costs for our customers and achieving the best outcomes for children who are still growing; because kids are not just little adults," said Nick Deeter, Chairman of the Board and CEO of WishBone Medical.

WishBone Medical, Inc. was founded by Nick A. Deeter. In 2006, Nick Deeter started OrthoPediatrics because he saw an unmet need in the pediatric orthopedic space. Nick felt the standards for treatment in children were unacceptable and that the use of adult medical devices in these children could not continue. These patients needed medical devices that were designed for their smaller anatomy and unique needs. Nick worked with engineers and surgeons to develop products that could meet the needs of growing children.

"The pediatric orthopedic market is large ($1.4 billion globally) and growing at 10% per year. Unfortunately for the patient, 95% of the orthopedic implants going into children today are not specifically designed for them. Ten years ago when I started OrthoPediatrics, I felt it was unacceptable for a child to get an adult device that was bent, cut, and altered just to try and make it fit while ignoring the growth plates and possibly causing more harm. The large orthopedic companies ignore the pediatric market and focus solely on the adult market. There is still a lot of work to be done on behalf of our kids," added Deeter.

WishBone Medical is developing new and innovative products that will address the needs of children such as, implants that correct deformities of long bones, sports related injuries, foot and ankle deformities, trauma, spinal and thoracic deformities, biologics, and preventative body armor.

About WishBone Medical, Inc.

WishBone Medical, Inc. is a privately held pediatric orthopedic company offering anatomically-appropriate innovative implants and instrument solutions to pediatric patients and surgeons worldwide.

