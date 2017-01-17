|
Can Coffee Perk Up Heart Health, Too?
1/17/2017 6:51:30 AM
The caffeine in your morning cup of joe may do more than jolt you awake—it may also help dampen the type of inflammation that's linked to heart disease risk factors, a new study suggests.
Researchers found that an inflammatory mechanism was dialed up in certain older adults, but not others. When it was highly activated, people often had high blood pressure and stiff arteries.
But in lab experiments, there was evidence that caffeine blocked this inflammatory process.
