|
A Look at Whether Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Passes Warren Buffet's Acquisition Test
1/17/2017 6:46:26 AM
Many smart investors use checklists to help them vet potential investment ideas. This strategy is even used by famed investor Warren Buffett before he makes multibillion-dollar acquisitions for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A) (NYSE:BRK-B).
Thankfully, creating an investment checklist of your own isn't all that difficult. In fact, a great starting point is to simply copy Buffett's checklist, which looks like this:
comments powered by