Pfizer (PFE), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Back AMRA's $9 Million Funding Round

LINKÖPING, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swedish-based digital health company AMRA has announced today a $9
million funding round co-led by US-based Pfizer Venture Investments and
leading Nordic VC Novo Seeds. Industrifonden, another leading Nordic VC
and current AMRA investor, also participated, making this their second
AMRA investment.
AMRA aims to understand the relationship between fat, muscle and the
development of disease, and to redefine obesity and metabolic risk using
a personalised medicine approach. Founded in 2010, AMRA has since
launched a cloud-based, computer-aided service, AMRA®
Profiler, which translates data from a rapid, 6-minute whole body MRI
scan into precise fat and muscle measurements. As the world’s first
technology of its kind to receive CE mark for clinical use in Europe,
AMRA® Profiler introduces a new global standard in body
composition assessment.
“Pfizer Venture Investments invests in emerging companies developing
technologies that can enhance Pfizer’s pipeline and shape the future of
our industry. AMRA’s disruptive technology offers a personalized
medicine approach to identify those at-risk of poor metabolic health
outcomes. We are pleased to assist AMRA in making significant progress
in this field,” says Bill Burkoth, Executive Director, Pfizer Venture
Investments.
AMRA is moving away from body mass index (BMI) and towards the more
precise, individualised Body Composition Profile (BCP). The BCP offers
markedly improved patient stratification, saving time and money for
companies by identifying individuals with equivalent body composition.
The high precision of AMRA’s technology supports the early detection of
treatment efficacy, making it ideal for clinical trials. As AMRA
continues to establish normal values and risk associations, it has the
potential to predict the risk of development of diseases such as
diabetes, cardiovascular disease, NASH, sarcopenia, and more.
“One of the great health challenges globally is related to ageing and
obesity, and there are over 2.1 billion individuals who are
characterised as obese or overweight. AMRA’s approach provides
technology to identify different classes of obesity and thereby
potentially reveal high metabolic risk profiles. AMRA has the potential
to play a vital role for research, clinical development and eventually
patient management,” says Søren Møller, Managing Partner, Novo Seeds.
With this new investment, AMRA will establish itself internationally and
expand its network amongst leading researchers and pharmaceutical
companies, with the aim to support patient stratification in clinical
trials, the understanding of treatment effects on body composition, and
the detection of early signs of treatment efficacy. The company will
also increase its involvement amongst global population cohorts,
research institutions, and hospitals. With a strong and expanding
internal knowledge base, AMRA is now one step closer to redefining
obesity.
About AMRA
AMRA is the first in the world to transform images from a 6-minute whole
body MRI scan into precise fat and muscle measurements. By offering more
accurate knowledge about our bodies, AMRA supports the advancement of
metabolic research and assists medical leaders in predicting and
preventing disease. Areas of focus include: obesity, NAFLD / NASH,
cardiovascular disease, diabetes, oncology, sarcopenia, cachexia, muscle
disorders, rare diseases, and more.
Headquartered in Sweden, AMRA was founded in 2010 as a spin-out of the
Center for Medical Image Science and Visualization (CMIV), the
Department of Biomedical Engineering (IMT), and the Department of
Medicine and Health (IMH) at Linköping University. AMRA will now expand
to the USA via a new subsidiary.
For further information, please visit: www.amra.se
About Pfizer Venture Investments
Pfizer Venture Investments (PVI), the venture capital arm of Pfizer
Inc., was founded in 2004 and invests for return in areas of current or
future strategic interest to Pfizer. As part of the Worldwide
Business Development division, PVI seeks to remain at the forefront of
life science advances, looking to identify and invest in emerging
companies that are developing compounds and technologies that have
the potential to enhance Pfizer’s pipeline and shape the future of our
industry.
For more information, please visit www.pfizerventureinvestments.com
About Novo A/S
Novo A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo
Nordisk Foundation. The company is the holding company in the Novo Group
and responsible for managing the Foundation’s assets. Besides being the
major shareholder in the Novo Group companies, Novo A/S provides seed
and venture capital to development-stage companies, takes significant
ownership positions in well-established companies within the life
sciences and manages a broad portfolio of financial assets.
Read more at www.novo.dk
About Industrifonden
Industrifonden is one of the Nordic region’s most active investors in
the Life Science and Technology areas. Within Life Science,
Industrifonden focuses on pharmaceuticals, medical devices and digital
health.
For more information, please visit Industrifonden.com