Zimmer Biomet Names a New President for Its Division in America

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that it has implemented a leadership transition that capitalizes on the strength of the Zimmer Biomet management team. Effective January 23, 2017, Robert D. Delp will assume the position of President, Americas and join the executive leadership team of the Company. Mr. Delp previously served as Zimmer Biomet's Vice President of U.S. Sales, leading sales for the Knee, Hip, Bone Cement, Biologics, Extremities, Sports Medicine, Foot and Ankle, Surgical and Trauma categories. Stuart G. Kleopfer, following a distinguished career at Zimmer Biomet and pre-merger Biomet, has decided to retire from his position as President, Americas. Mr. Kleopfer will continue with the Company for a period of time and work closely with Mr. Delp to fully transition responsibilities.

"I would like to thank Stuart for his significant contributions to the Company and congratulate Rob on his new leadership appointment. Rob is a strategic and customer-focused executive, and he is the right leader to continue to grow Zimmer Biomet's Americas region in the future," said David Dvorak, Zimmer Biomet President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Delp brings 20 years of sales leadership experience to his new role, including eight years as Biomet Vice President of Sales for several businesses, including Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma and Biologics, prior to the combination of Zimmer and Biomet.

