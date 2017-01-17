Employer:
Google
(
GOOG
) Reportedly Pumps €1.4 Billion to Expand
Verily
to Ireland
Tweet
1/17/2017 6:06:38 AM
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Google’s parent company Alphabet has invested €1.4bn into the Irish subsidiary of its life sciences division, as it looks to move more operations to Ireland.
Verily is understood to be planning to establish operations in Ireland to facilitate collaboration with EU-based partners.
The report cited documents from Google Ireland Holdings that it paid cash for ordinary shares in the business on 21 December 2016.
Read at
The Sunday Times [South Africa]
Read at
News Release
