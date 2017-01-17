Tiny Forward Pharma (FWP) Rockets on $1.25 Billion Cash Deal With Biogen (BIIB)

Biogen to Pay $1.25B in Exchange for License Agreement to Forward
Pharma Intellectual Property
Future Payment of Royalties Subject to Resolution of Ongoing Patent
Procedures in US and EU
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen
Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) today announced that it has agreed to enter into
a settlement and license agreement with Forward Pharma, subject to the
approval of Forward Pharma’s shareholders and other customary
conditions. The license agreement will provide Biogen an irrevocable
license to all intellectual property owned by Forward Pharma.
Upon the effectiveness of the settlement and license agreement, Biogen
will provide Forward Pharma a cash payment of $1.25 billion. Under
certain circumstances outlined in the agreement, Biogen will pay Forward
Pharma royalties on net sales of Biogen products for the treatment of
multiple sclerosis that are covered by a Forward Pharma patent and have
dimethyl fumarate (“DMF”) as an active pharmaceutical ingredient.
“We are very pleased to have reached this settlement with Forward
Pharma. We believe this agreement will clarify and strengthen our
intellectual property for TECFIDERA, the leading oral therapy for
multiple sclerosis,” said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer of
Biogen.
The settlement and license agreement does not resolve the issues pending
in the ongoing Interference Proceeding in the U.S. or the Opposition
Proceeding in the EU. Biogen and Forward Pharma intend to permit the
Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit, the European Patent Office, and the Technical Board of
Appeal and the Enlarged Board of Appeal, make a final determination in
the proceedings before them.
Summary of Details and Conditions of the
Agreement
The agreement to enter into a settlement and license agreement (the
“License Agreement”) announced today was reached between Biogen’s wholly
owned subsidiaries, Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH and Biogen
International Holding Ltd., and Forward Pharma A/S, a Danish limited
liability company (“Forward Pharma”) and additional related parties and
is subject to the approval of Forward Pharma’s shareholders and other
customary conditions. The approval of two-thirds of Forward Pharma’s
voting share capital is required to approve the License Agreement.
Shareholders representing approximately 77% of Forward Pharma’s voting
share capital have irrevocably agreed to vote in favor of the License
Agreement. Forward Pharma has agreed to convene an extraordinary general
meeting on February 1, 2017 to obtain the approval of its shareholders.
The License Agreement will have a perpetual term and provide for the
grant to Biogen of an irrevocable, co-exclusive license to all
intellectual property owned by Forward Pharma in the U.S. (the “U.S.
Licensed Intellectual Property”). The co-exclusive U.S. license may be
converted into an irrevocable exclusive license subject to the
conditions in the License Agreement, which include the absence of legal
restraints and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The
License Agreement will also provide for the grant to Biogen of an
irrevocable, exclusive license to all intellectual owned by Forward
Pharma anywhere else in the world (collectively, the “Designated
Countries Licensed Intellectual Property”).
Upon the execution and delivery of the License Agreement, Biogen will
pay Forward Pharma a non-refundable cash payment of $1.25 billion which
will not affect Biogen’s 2016 Non-GAAP financial results. Under certain
circumstances, Biogen will also be obligated to pay Forward Pharma
future royalties on net sales of Biogen products for the treatment of
multiple sclerosis that are covered by a Forward Pharma patent and have
dimethyl fumarate (“DMF”) as an active pharmaceutical ingredient.
Biogen will only be obligated to pay Forward Pharma royalties in the
U.S. if Forward Pharma obtains patent rights covering treatment of a
human for multiple sclerosis by orally administering 480 mg per day of
DMF arising from the interference proceeding between the Company and
Forward Pharma that is currently pending at the Patent Trial and Appeal
Board (“PTAB”) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the
“Interference Proceeding”). If royalties are payable in the U.S. and
Biogen holds a co-exclusive license, a royalty of 1% will be payable
from January 1, 2023 until the earlier of the expiration,
unenforceability or invalidation of the patents included in the U.S.
Licensed Intellectual Property. If Biogen holds an exclusive license, a
royalty of 10% will be payable from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2028
and a royalty of 20% will be payable from January 1, 2029 until the
earlier of the expiration, unenforceability or invalidation of the
patents included in the U.S. Licensed Intellectual Property.
Biogen will only be obligated to pay Forward Pharma royalties in
countries other than the U.S. if Forward Pharma obtains patent rights
covering treatment of a human for multiple sclerosis by orally
administering 480 mg per day of DMF in the opposition proceeding against
Forward Pharma’s European patent EP 2801355 (Application No. 14172398.1)
(the “Opposition Proceeding”). If royalties are payable in countries
other than the U.S., a royalty of 10% of Net Sales of applicable
infringing products will be payable on a country-by-country basis, from
January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2028, and a royalty of 20% will be
payable on a country-by-country basis from January 1, 2029 until the
earlier of the expiration, unenforceability or invalidation of the
patents included in the Designated Countries Licensed Intellectual
Property in each country.
The License Agreement does not resolve the issues pending in the
Interference Proceeding or the Opposition Proceeding. Biogen and Forward
Pharma intend to permit the PTAB and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit, as applicable, and the European Patent Office and the
Technical Board of Appeal and the Enlarged Board of Appeal, as
applicable, to make a final determination in the proceedings before them.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995, including statements relating to: Biogen’s commercial
business, the obligation to make, the anticipated amount of, and the
timing of, royalty payments under the License Agreement, the timing,
outcome and impact of administrative, regulatory, legal and other
proceedings related to patents and other proprietary and intellectual
property rights, the strength and value of intellectual property rights,
and the approval of the License Agreement and the transactions
contemplated by the License Agreement by Forward Pharma’s shareholders
and regulatory authorities and tribunals. These forward-looking
statements may be accompanied by such words as “anticipate,” “believe,”
“could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,”
“potential,” “project,” “target,” “will” and other words and terms of
similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.
These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements,
including: risks relating to management and key personnel changes;
failure to compete effectively; difficulties in obtaining and
maintaining adequate coverage, pricing and reimbursement for our
products; potential future healthcare reforms; the occurrence of adverse
safety events; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual
property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to
intellectual property claims and challenges; uncertainty of success in
developing, licensing or acquiring other product candidates or
additional indications for existing products; and other risks and
uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our most
recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed
with the SEC.
These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and
speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.