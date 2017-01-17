Evotec AG (EVTG.F), MaRS Innovation Join Forces to Launch Fibrocor Therapeutics

TORONTO & HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
and MaRS Innovation today announced the launch of Fibrocor Therapeutics
LP ("Fibrocor"), a Toronto-based company focused on developing
first-in-class therapeutics targeting fibrotic diseases. The company was
launched with CDN $ 2.8 m (approx. $ 2.1 m) financing, which includes
cash from MaRS Innovation. Evotec will provide all drug discovery
activities and will also receive an equity stake.
Fibrocor takes a new approach to understanding and treating fibrosis,
bringing together clinical expertise and access to disease tissue with
high-throughput molecular analysis infrastructure and expertise in
clinically-predictive animal models of fibrosis.
The company is co-founded with leading academic and clinician scientists
from world-class academic institutions in Toronto, including Dr Richard
Gilbert MD, PhD, Canada Research Chair in Diabetic Complications and
Head of Endocrinology at St. Michael's Hospital and Scientist with the
hospital's Keenan Research Centre for Biomedical Science; Dr Darren
Yuen, MD, PhD, Nephrologist with St. Michael's and Scientist with its
Keenan Research Centre for Biomedical Science; and Dr Jeff Wrana, PhD,
Senior Investigator at Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Sinai
Health System. The academic/clinical team is complemented by management
and business development from MaRS Innovation and drug discovery and
development services from Evotec.
"Through Fibrocor we have created a transformational partnership with
Evotec to translate Toronto's world-class fibrosis expertise into
therapies for patients worldwide", said Dr Rafi Hofstein, President and
CEO of MaRS Innovation. "We are building on our recent success of
Triphase in the area of oncology and applying it to a new therapeutic
cluster in the area of fibrosis."
The company's core focus will be to develop novel therapeutics that have
the potential to prevent, slow and ultimately reverse the course of
fibrosis. Fibrocor has already identified a lead programme and will
partner with Evotec to develop novel molecules with the anticipation of
nominating a lead candidate in 2018. In addition, Fibrocor will
collaborate with its academic co-founders to expand access to tissue
samples to include several relevant tissues, such as lung, liver,
kidney, colon and skin. Fibrocor will seek to identify novel targets and
molecular pathways that are identified from and validated in clinical
samples from individuals with the targeted disease for follow-on drug
discovery and development programmes in fibrosis, generating a robust
pipeline of novel therapeutic targets that it will subsequently work
with Evotec on.
"Fibrosis continues to be an area of huge unmet medical need. Combining
Fibrocor's ability to identify novel disease relevant targets and
Evotec's industry-leading drug discovery platform should greatly
increase the probability of delivering effective medicines for patients.
We are delighted to be a part of the launch of Fibrocor together with
MaRS Innovation and look forward to working with our new partners in
this exciting venture", said Dr Mario Polywka, Chief Operating Officer
of Evotec.
ABOUT FIBROCOR THERAPEUTICS
Fibrocor Therapeutics is focused on developing disease modifying
therapeutics in fibrosis. The company's platform is based on discovery
of novel targets and dissection of molecular pathways from a well
annotated tissue bank of diseased and non-diseased patient samples. As
one of the first platforms that discover targets directly from human
samples, the company was founded based on the transformational work of
Drs. Richard Gilbert and Darren Yuen at St. Michael Hospital and Dr Jeff
Wrana at Mount Sinai Hospital all of whom are cross appointed to the
University of Toronto. Using this first-in class tissue discovery
platform, Fibrocor has partnered with Evotec to develop first-in class
therapeutics to novel molecular targets and pathways in fibrosis.
ABOUT MARS INNOVATION
MaRS Innovation is the commercialization agent for 15 of Ontario's
leading academic institutions including the University of Toronto and
its affiliated research hospitals, York University, and Ryerson
University. Supported by the Government of Canada through the Networks
of Centres of Excellence, by the Government of Ontario through the
Ontario Centres of Excellence, and by its members, MaRS Innovation is a
transformational partnership that turns research strengths into
commercial opportunities through industry partnerships, licensing and
company creation. MaRS Innovation represents over $1.47 billion of R&D
funding annually, a portfolio of 60 companies, $160M in outside risk
capital, and is credited with creating over 400 jobs. For more
information please visit www.marsinnovation.com.
ABOUT EVOTEC AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company
focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with
leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient
advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing
the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions,
covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's
need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The
Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class
scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well
as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas
including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and
inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec
has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product
opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT
Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances
with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development
partnerships with e.g. Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the field of
Alzheimer's disease, with Sanofi in the field of diabetes with Pfizer in
the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of
neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking
statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of
Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking
statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a
variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our
control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly
disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates
or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our
expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statement is based.
