NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Release: Company To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results

LAWRENCE, Mass., Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM), a leading medical technology company focused on advancing renal care, today announced plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016, on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, before the opening of the financial markets.

NxStage will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial results. To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-392-9886 (domestic) or 707-287-9329 (international). The call will also be webcast LIVE and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.nxstage.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the completion of the call through March 8, 2017. To access the replay, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and reference conference ID 51587452. An online archive of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.nxstage.com.

NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM) is a leading medical technology company, headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, USA, that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and acute kidney failure. NxStage also has established a small number of dialysis clinics committed to the development of innovative care delivery models for patients with ESRD. For more information on NxStage and its products and services, please visit the Company's websites at www.nxstage.com and www.nxstagekidneycare.com.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this Release include NxStage's plan to release its financial results on February 28, 2017. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including those that are discussed in NxStage's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. NxStage is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

