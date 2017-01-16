SpineGuard Release: Medical Device Receives FDA Clearance to Market Its DSG Integration Module for Making Pedicle Screws “Smart”

Initial US commercialization to begin immediately, will be in
combination with Zavation’s pedicle screw system
PARIS & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpineGuard
(FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that develops and markets
disposable medical devices to make spine surgery safer, announced today
it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for its new DSG™ (Dynamic Surgical Guidance)
integration module to be used in combination with Zavation’s spinal
fusion system to make its pedicle screws “smart.”
“This FDA clearance will allow US spine surgeons to insert pedicle
screws ‘with a DSG enabled device’ not only in just one step but also
with confidence, hence further securing and streamlining the most
commonly performed instrumented spinal procedure, fusion. We are
thrilled to immediately begin supplying Zavation, our US partner, with
our DSG™ integration module and look forward to working with our
combined networks for the introduction of the first DSG-enabled pedicle
screw in the US market,” said Pierre Jérôme, CEO and Co-founder of
SpineGuard.
A DSG™-enabled screw is the unique combination of a bipolar sensor and a
pedicle screw in just one device. The technology offers surgeons
real-time guidance and the ability to insert the screw directly into a
vertebra without drilling a pilot hole. In minimally invasive surgery,
it also obviates the need for a k-wire.
The DSG™ sensor differentiates various tissue types (cancellous bone,
cortical bone, blood and soft tissues) based on the analysis of the
local electrical conductivity. Real-time feedback informs the surgeon of
changes in tissue type by an audio signal varying in pitch and cadence.
This in turn alerts the surgeon of potential breaches during pedicle
screw placement and allows for screw redirection.
The outcome is a single-step pedicle screw insertion with a high degree
of accuracy, reduced radiation exposure and streamlined surgical steps
resulting in potential time and cost savings.
During the recent annual meeting of the North American Spine Society
(NASS) in Boston, SpineGuard received an award from Orthopedics this
Week recognizing the DSG™ Screw as one of the BEST new spine care
technologies.
Another DSG™-enabled SmartScrew co-developed with Neuro France Implants (La
ville-aux-Clercs, France) is currently in alpha launch in Europe
with seven surgeons having started to use the system.
“DSG™ enabled devices offer a new paradigm to pedicle screw
manufacturers who wish to differentiate their products from the
rank-and-file screws in the market today. We are extremely pleased that
our first DSG-partner in the USA is Zavation, and we look forward to
extending this technology platform to other players in the industry," concluded
Stéphane Bette, Co-founder, CTO and US General Manager of SpineGuard.
More information on the DSG™ technology, its new applications and
surgeons’ testimonials here.
Latest news release: 2016 full year revenue, January 5, 2017
Next financial press release: 2016 full year financial results,
March 23, 2017
SpineGuard will attend the 'Invest Securities
Biomed Event' in Paris, on January 26, 2017.
About SpineGuard®
Co-founded in 2009 in France and the USA
by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard’s mission is to make
spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the
operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary
DSG™ (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of
surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and
then in other surgeries. PediGuard®, the first device designed using
DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D.,
Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world’s
first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential
pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 50,000 surgical procedures have
been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies
published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have
demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients,
surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its
DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical
device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants.
SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further
information, visit www.spineguard.com.
