SpeeDx Release: Company And UgenTec Launch FastFinder For ResistancePlus MG Test

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA and HASSELT, BELGIUM--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) -

Highlighted Links ResistancePlus ResistancePlus MG

SpeeDx Pty. Ltd., a developer of innovative molecular diagnostic solutions, and UgenTec NV, a bioinformatics company that develops artificially intelligent PCR interpretation software, today announced the launch of a smart interpretation module for the ResistancePlus™ MG test for M. genitalium, a rapidly growing sexually transmitted infection (STI) that has developed significant resistance to first-line antibiotic treatment.

SpeeDx's diagnostic test detects both M. genitalium and mutations in the 23S rRNA gene of the bacteria that have been shown to confer resistance to azithromycin, a commonly prescribed macrolide-based antibiotic. UgenTec's solution, called FastFinder, ensures customers can automatically interpret the results and provides automation for incorporation to many laboratory information systems.

"Combining our high performance and reliable assays with UgenTec's software is unique in today's diagnostic landscape," says Colin Denver, CEO of SpeeDx. "We can now provide a validated solution for multiple qPCR instruments to help speed the delivery of results during routine diagnostic use." In the near future, SpeeDx intends to expand the interpretation module to their pipeline of PlexPCR™ HSV-1&2, VZV, Syphilis and PlexPCR™ RespiVirus products.

"UgenTec is looking forward to providing the customers of SpeeDx with an artificially intelligent assistant. It will provide them with powerful machine learning algorithms," said Wouter Uten, CEO of UgenTec. "This, combined with automated decision trees, ensures that end-users can maximize measurement certainty and decrease time needed to obtain results."

About SpeeDx

SpeeDx is a privately owned company founded in 2009. Based in Sydney with a subsidiary office in London, SpeeDx specialises in innovative multiplex real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) solutions for clinical diagnostics. With CE-IVD multiplex qPCR kits for detection of infectious disease pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers, SpeeDx has a portfolio of market leading detection and priming technologies to enable new healthcare paradigms based on improved delivery and reduced costs. SpeeDx has a proven track record of scientific discovery and strives to provide cutting edge clinically relevant tools for the clinical diagnostic market. For more information on SpeeDx please see: http://www.speedx.com.au/

About UgenTec

Based in Hasselt, Belgium, UgenTec is the global market leader in independent interpretation software for RT-PCR. The company aims to provide the molecular diagnostic market with an artificially intelligent platform that supports scientists in the interpretation of PCR data. The company also uses its platform to support diagnostic companies in delivering more value to their customer by means of an end-to-end, automated workflow solution.

Visit http://www.ugentec.com/ for more information