Hamamatsu Photonics Release: Company Adds Uncooled High-Speed And High-Sensitivity Inassb Device (3 To 11 ?m) To Infrared Detector Line-Up
1/16/2017 10:25:51 AM
Hamamatsu, Japan, January 12, 2017. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. has developed an uncooled InAsSb (indium arsenide antimonide) photovoltaic detector that offers high-speed and high-sensitivity detection of infrared light in the 3 to 11 micron wavelength range. This new device, part number P13894-011MA, extends the upper limit of sensitivity of Hamamatsu’s InAsSb detectors from 8 microns to 11 microns, which will enable users to measure molecules that absorb longer wavelengths of light and therefore analyse more compounds with a single device.
The P13894-011MA will be available to manufacturers of environmental monitoring systems from January 16, 2017. This new product will be introduced by Hamamatsu at Booth 1412, SPIE Photonics West Conference, San Francisco, California from January 31 to February 2 2017.
For further information contact us by email: europe@hamamatsu.de or visit our website: www.hamamatsu.com
