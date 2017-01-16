 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Hamamatsu Photonics Release: Company Adds Uncooled High-Speed And High-Sensitivity Inassb Device (3 To 11 ?m) To Infrared Detector Line-Up



1/16/2017 10:25:51 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Hamamatsu, Japan, January 12, 2017. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. has developed an uncooled InAsSb (indium arsenide antimonide) photovoltaic detector that offers high-speed and high-sensitivity detection of infrared light in the 3 to 11 micron wavelength range. This new device, part number P13894-011MA, extends the upper limit of sensitivity of Hamamatsu’s InAsSb detectors from 8 microns to 11 microns, which will enable users to measure molecules that absorb longer wavelengths of light and therefore analyse more compounds with a single device.

The P13894-011MA will be available to manufacturers of environmental monitoring systems from January 16, 2017. This new product will be introduced by Hamamatsu at Booth 1412, SPIE Photonics West Conference, San Francisco, California from January 31 to February 2 2017.

For further information contact us by email: europe@hamamatsu.de or visit our website: www.hamamatsu.com


Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 