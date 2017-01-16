Rhinomed Release: Could Your Nose Save Your Sleep?

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secret to Sleep could be right under your nose. Many of us are unaware of how we breathe at night - which can lead to a raft of sleep problems. According to The Sleep Ambassador, Nancy H. Rothstein, your nose may help you wake up to a better night's sleep.

The CDC is calling sleep deprivation a public health epidemic[1]. If you're not feeling rested after sleeping - and you've been checked for any sleep disorder from your doctor - one reason may be because of poor quality sleep. Maybe you're waking yourself up due to your own snoring or breathing through your mouth is compromising your sleep.

Research shows snoring interferes with sleep quality and sleep quantity[2] - both for the person who snores and often also for the person who sleeps with or near the snorer. There are many good reasons to tackle snoring, including restoring sleep, guarding against risks to health and improving daytime functioning.

"Our stressful, 24/7 lives, poor sleep habits, electronic screen time etc. are all impacting our sleep... Few people are connecting the quality of their sleep with their breathing," comments Rothstein.

Our noses are designed for optimal breathing and Rothstein highlights that it's important for us to breathe through our nose 24/7.

As Rothstein reiterates: "Snoring is typically caused by some kind of airway obstruction and/or difficulty breathing through the nose, which causes the mouth to open to get airflow."

One way to help encourage and support nasal breathing is through the use of 'Mute'. Mute sits comfortably just inside the nose and works by gently expanding the nasal passages to minimize the effects of nasal congestion to allow air to flow more freely during sleep. It is easy to use, drug-free, discreet, and comes in three sizes to fit most nose types.

Mute is now available through selected Walgreens, Bartell Drug, CVS and Duane Reade stores and online at http://mutesnoring.com.

About Mute(TM)

Mute(TM) is a unique nasal respiratory technology that has been found to reduce the volume and frequency of snoring in 75% of users*. Mute is easy to use, drug free and fits discreetly inside the nose. Made from ultra-soft medical grade polymers, Mute gently expands each nasal passage to increase the volume of air in each breath. By doing so, Mute encourages nasal breathing and reduces the need to open the mouth during sleep, factors critical to a reduction in snoring and better sleep. For more information or to purchase online, visit www.mutesnoring.com.

* Mute in-home user trial, 2014. n=118 couples.

Mute has access to a number of case studies from snorers and their partners available for media use. Britain's and arguably the world's loudest snorer, Jenny Chapman and husband, Colin are also available for a case study.

