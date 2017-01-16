Eurofins Genomics Release: Company Expands Express Oligo Service

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Genomics today announced the expansion of its Express Oligo service, which will allow more customers to receive their primers in a shorter turnaround time, without the usual price premium or compromise in quality found with other providers. Express oligos are available for anyone in the United States at no additional fee.

Researchers use the oligos for a variety of routine genetic studies, including DNA sequencing, genotyping, site-directed mutagenesis, and cloning. Often, they are custom designed for individual projects. Any time spent waiting for these necessary materials delays the experiment or clinical test and generation of important results.

Express synthesis is not uncommon in the marketplace but almost always comes with a premium fee. Eurofins' Express Oligos services allows scientists to order as late as 5:00 p.m. Eastern time for delivery the next day, with no additional fees. Importantly, researchers will experience no decrease in quality from the faster turnaround time. Last year, Eurofins Genomics relocated its main North American facility to be next to a major delivery hub and made other improvements to its production workflow to enhance quality and efficiency. Before shipment, all oligos are fully verified with rigorous quality control methods, and customers are expected to experience higher levels of quality, even with the faster turnaround time.

"These improvements are part of our commitment to be the leader in reliability and quality for oligonucleotide synthesis," said Martin Kunz, President of Eurofins Genomics. "In an era when budgets are getting tighter and timelines to deliver results are getting shorter, life sciences vendors and service providers must do everything they can to support customers. Eurofins wants to empower scientists and clinicians with the ability to pursue studies at their pace and within their budget, and not have to decide between speed and cost."

About Eurofins Genomics

Eurofins Genomics company is an international provider of DNA sequencing services, genotyping services, DNA synthesis products, and bioinformatics services for pharma, diagnostics, food, agriculture, biotechnological, and research markets. Eurofins Genomics operates leading R&D and production sites in the USA, Canada, Germany, India, and Japan.

Eurofins Genomics is the genomic services brand of the Eurofins Group, the worldwide leader in food, environmental and pharmaceutical testing. With 25,000 staff in over 250 laboratories across 39 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 130,000 reliable analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group provides its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

