A4L Release: Company Expands Into JLABS @ Toronto

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Analytics 4 Life (A4L), a machine intelligence company developing noninvasive, cost-effective medical devices, announced its expansion into JLABS @ Toronto, one of Johnson & Johnson Innovation's life science incubators. As a resident in the space, A4L has access to a rich ecosystem of cardiovascular medical device development and commercialization expertise.

JLABS @ Toronto is a life science innovation center that provides a flexible environment for start-up companies pursuing new technologies and research platforms to advance medical care. Through a "no strings attached" model, Johnson & Johnson Innovation does not take an equity stake in the companies occupying JLABS and the companies are free to develop productseither on their own, or by initiating a separate external partnership with Johnson & Johnson Innovation or any other company.

"This is a unique opportunity for A4L to leverage the mentorship of the organization and the JLABS infrastructure that will be beneficial to developing machine-learned solutions," says Ian Shadforth, Chief Technology Officer at A4L. "We are very excited to locate our medical device product development team here as we continue rapid advancement of our initial product, CorVista, through clinical trials." Last year, A4L announced its participation in the IBM Innovation Space, where its Agilytics machine learning platform development team is housed.

In May 2016, A4L launched its multi-center Coronary Artery Disease Learning and Algorithm Development (CADLAD) clinical study that will enroll up to 2,500 subjects from up to 25 medical centers within the United States. "This is a two-stage study where we will first develop our machine-learned algorithm for detecting CAD using paired physiologic signals and clinical outcomes data. Then, we will subsequently test that algorithm in a prospective, blinded, non-randomized, paired comparison trial," says Dr. Williams Sanders, Chief Medical Officer. "In March, we will be presenting preliminary results of our work at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) conference."

About A4L

Analytics 4 Life (A4L) has developed a proprietary signal processing and machine intelligence platform, Agilytics, to produce machine-learned solutions for the purposes of detecting disease. Agilytics works by mathematically deciphering critical patterns and relationships from billions of captured data points paired with clinical results. By applying this platform to cardiac Phase Space Tomography Analysis (cPSTA) data and paired coronary angiography results, A4L has developed CorVista, its initial product focused on coronary artery disease (CAD). CorVista aims to noninvasively assess the presence of significant CAD in a single office visit without radiation, exercise, or pharmacological stressors using physiologic signals naturally emitted by the body. Beyond CAD, A4L has begun applying Agilytics to expand CorVista into other cardiac conditions as well as to engineer new products to address disease states in neurology and oncology.

Investigational Device CorVista is currently under clinical investigation and is not available for commercial distribution.

