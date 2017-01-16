|
leon-nanodrugs GmbH Release: Company Partners With Bionpharma For Development Of A MicroJet Reactor (MJR) Based Dermatological Product
Munich, Germany and Princeton, New Jersey, USA, January 16, 2017 / B3C newswire / -- leon-nanodrugs GmbH and Bionpharma Inc are pleased to announce the global cooperation for the development of a dermatological product using leon-nanodrugs’ proprietary nanotechnology platform –MicroJet Reactor (MJR®).
leon and Bionpharma will co-share the development of this important product. Development will be done at Leon’s US-based formulation partner CoreRx from Clearwater, Florida, a comprehensive Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization. CoreRx’s facility houses leon-nanodrugs’ proprietary nanotechnology platform – MicroJet Reactor (MJR), thereby enabling leon to gain fast access to the key US market. Marketing and distribution of the product will be through Bionpharma in the US and other markets.
It is estimated that over 60% of pharmaceutical API’s are poorly soluble in water. leon’s MJR technology offers reformulation options that not only address this issue, but can also lead to a superior profile for the API by increasing bioavailability, reducing inter patient variability, improving onset of action, etc. The one-step, bottom up, continuous precipitation process approach of the MJR® technology is highly cost effective and easily scalable.
Dr. Michael Mehler, CEO of leon-nanodrugs GmbH comments: “We are very pleased about the partnership with Bionpharma who share our vision to generate added value to therapeutic molecules through the unique attributes of our MicroJet Reactor Technology. In addition this co-development is a key strategic step on our way to become a recognized global leader in nanotechnology formulated pharmaceuticals.”
Venkat Krishnan, President & CEO of Bionpharma states: “Bionpharma strives to bring uniquely formulated products to the market and this association with leon-nanodrugs is a big step towards this endeavor.”
Leon-nanodrugs GmbH (Munich) is a nanotechnology-based drug development company focused on reformulations to develop novel oral and parenteral formulations and innovative drug combinations. Build on its “network of expertise”, leon-nanodrugs can provide a 360 degree service range – from concept to product approval. By using MJR®-technology leon took the technical leadership in the re-formulation market and is creating patient benefits and economical values to existing drugs. leon works with its Pharma customers through contract development agreements, as well as co-development partnerships. leon has also initiated work on its own internal development projects, concentrating on nanotechnology-based reformulations that offer enhanced clinical and safety benefits.
Bionpharma Inc (New Jersey) is an integrated pharmaceutical company that develops and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company is based in Princeton, New Jersey and has offices in Morrisville, North Carolina. Bionpharma currently distributes commercial products.
Dr. Michael Mehler
Chief Executive Officer
leon-nanodrugs GmbH
Kopernikusstrasse 9
D-81679 München
m.mehler@leon-nanodrugs.com
