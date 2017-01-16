MD Buyline Release: The Future 5: Innovations We Might See In 2017 Or In The Very Near Future

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just a few years ago, minimally invasive surgery to treat serious
conditions such as stroke and heart valve defects was unimaginable. But
technology has brought us to the point where such patients can be
treated quickly and safely through intravenous microsurgery, often
walking around within hours and leaving the hospital in just a few days.
Today’s medical technology is on the brink of several innovations that
are nothing short of breathtaking. New smaller and smarter technologies
that offer the allure of both incredible costs savings and tremendous
advances in patient treatment are rapidly being developed.
Historically, emerging technologies that provide new therapies and
diagnostic tools have been the hallmark of leading-edge facilities. But
with the focus on quality and value, cost-saving technologies have been
a new area of interest for mainstream providers.
Some of these technologies might even see commercialization in 2017, and
widespread use just a few years from now.
James Laskaris, emerging technology analyst at MD Buyline, the leading
provider of healthcare strategic sourcing, points out five innovations
that might be just months or a few years away.
Wideband Medical Radar
Painful mammograms requiring the patient to stand while her breast is
compressed in an x-ray machine might soon be a thing of the past.
Current mammography techniques are not only painful but expensive, and
may expose the patient and clinicians to harmful ionizing radiation.
But medical radar is now being developed for imaging breast cancers,
using radio waves instead of sound or radiation. Medical radar uses
electromagnetics similar to a microwave oven or cell phone, but at
extremely low power.
It is also a fast and easy-to-use technology. The process takes less
than a minute, and both breasts can be scanned while the patient lies
comfortably on a table.
The system is designed to use multiple antennae, which scan the breast
at frequencies of 4GHz to 10GHz. Initial designs allow the patient to
lie flat on a table as opposed to standing. The resulting 3D image,
similar to current breast tomosynthesis, gives doctors a highly detailed
view of the breast.
Medical radar is also suitable for imaging dense breasts. As opposed to
ultrasound, it has the ability to penetrate deeply within the body and
is not obstructed by bone or other barriers such as air pockets.
Micrima Ltd., an Italian firm, was founded to develop microwave radar
breast-imaging technology initially pioneered at the University of
Bristol in the UK. The company's MARIA system received European
regulatory approval in 2015 and is currently deployed in clinical trials
based at several breast cancer imaging centers throughout the UK.
Conventional equipment for digital breast x-rays might cost close to a
quarter of a million dollars, whereas a medical radar unit will cost one
tenth as much. Screenings would be less expensive and far more widely
available.
3-D Bioprinting of Human Tissue: It’s Here Today
The promise of 3-D bioprinting of human tissue is almost too much to
imagine. A fully functioning kidney created from the patient’s own cells
might be decades away, but the first steps in that direction are already
being taken.
The process is based on liquefying cells from either the patient or a
donor in order to provide oxygen and nutrients. The cells are then
deposited on a scaffold, layer by layer, based on a predetermined
configuration customized to the patient. Then the bioprinted structure
is incubated until it becomes viable tissue.
Several universities have created their own bioprinters, and
manufacturers such as the Swiss-based regenHU Ltd. and German Envision
TEC are selling 3D bioprinting equipment and materials.
California-based Organovo and other companies are currently providing
functional human tissue for pharmaceutical testing, and in December 2016
Organovo presented the first data showing survival and sustained
functionality of its 3D bioprinted human liver tissue when implanted
into animal models. Organovo aims to submit such therapeutic liver
tissue to the FDA in as soon as three years.
Even more incredible is the progress of Russian 3D Bioprinting
Solutions, which printed a functioning thyroid in a mouse model and
claims to be ready to do the same in humans.
Perhaps a more realistic near-term hope than creating whole organs is to
print tissue for simple transplant parts, such as blood vessels, heart
muscle patches, or nerve grafts.
Printing repair cells grown with a patient’s own cells would offer a
surgeon the option of repairing organs with tissue that is a perfect
match, as opposed to replacing them with completely foreign tissue.
Smart Probe/Smart Scalpel
Smart Probes and Smart Scalpels are designed to be tissue-selective,
targeting a specific type of tissue such as cancerous, vascular, or
nerve tissue. The goal of the technology is for use in microsurgical
procedures, including repair of cerebral aneurysms, anastomosis of blood
vessels or nerves, brain tumor resection, and acoustic neuroma removal.
Image components can be spectroscopy, MRI, and mechanical and electrical
impedance. Therapeutics could include radiation, HIFU, Acoustic, and RF
mechanical energy.
The current technology from research centers such as Lawrence Livermore
National Laboratory, MIT, and the Sandia National Laboratory is being
spun off to start-up companies.
Livermore has partnered with San Jose-based BioLuminate, Inc., to
develop Smart Probe, which is designed to distinguish between healthy
and cancerous tissue. During a procedure, the Smart Probe is inserted
into the tissue and guided to the region where the tumor is located.
Sensors on the tip of the probe measure optical, electrical and chemical
properties that are known to differ between the tissues. The Smart Probe
can detect five to seven known indicators of breast cancer.
One distinct advantage is that tissue measurements are made in real time
in both normal and suspect tissue.
The Smart Scalpel, developed at Sandia, is based on the same principle
of detecting cancer cells as a surgeon cuts away a tumor obscured by
blood, muscle, and fat. A dime-sized device called a biological
microcavity laser employs an optical reflectance spectroscopy
as part of a line scan imaging system to identify and
selectively target blood vessels in a vascular lesion for
thermal treatment with a focused laser beam. The goal is to help
surgeons more accurately cut away malignant growths while minimizing the
amount of healthy tissue removed. The result will be improved outcomes
through more effective surgeries.
Electromagnetic Acoustic Imaging
Electromagnetic acoustic imaging (EMAI) is an emerging imaging
technology that combines bioelectromagnetism with acoustics. The result
is an ultrasound device that’s safer than a CT and can provide images
that approach MRI quality. It offers physicians the ability to
distinguish between malignant and benign lesions at a fraction of the
cost of higher-end systems such as MRI or PET.
The science is based on dissimilar tissues reacting differently to
outside stimuli. Each layer of tissue will vibrate at its own unique
frequency when stimulated. This can be measured and converted into an
image by means of ultrasound detectors. Researchers have used light,
ultrasound, and electromagnetic energy for stimulating tissue.
Cancerous tissue is 50 times more electrically conductive than normal
tissue, and electromagnetic energy also has the ability to penetrate
much more deeply into the body than light. This makes electromagnetic
acoustic imaging an excellent technology for diagnosing a whole range of
tumors despite their location.
Studies have shown that the low levels of electromagnetic energy
required for the body are safe, and can detect tumors as small as two
millimeters in diameter. Not only is EMAI effective, less expensive, and
safe, it’s fast and the equipment is portable.
Medielma, an Italian firm, has developed a safe, effective EMAI system,
the ESO Prost 9, for diagnosing prostate cancers that doesn’t require
disrobing, physical exams, or x-rays. The patient merely lies on a couch
during the exam. The technology is currently being used in Europe.
Treating Stroke with “Nanobots”
Stroke is the No. 5 killer in the United States. Even when the patient
survives the result can be long-term disability, which can be
heartbreakingly painful and very expensive.
Stroke is the blockage of a blood vessel providing fresh blood and
oxygen to the brain cells. Deprived of oxygen long enough, those brain
cells die. “Time equals brain,” say neurologists and neurosurgeons.
Nanotherapeutics, treating disease on the molecular level, is already
being used in the treatment of cancer and infections. Now emerging
targets of nanobots are breaking up stroke-causing blood clots and the
precision delivery of drugs for reversing the effects of stroke.
Scientists have been studying platelet-sized nanobots coated with a
tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), one of the most effective
clot-busting drugs known. These nanobots are fabricated as aggregates of
multiple smaller nanoparticles (NPs). The microscale aggregates remain
intact when flowing in blood under normal conditions, but break up into
individual nanoscale components when exposed to the blocked artery.
The result can be faster delivery of the drug, quicker clot-busting, and
fewer side effects from the tPA such as bleeding or hemorrhaging, since
less tPA is delivered to the non-clotting vessels in the body. Tests
conducted four years ago on mice proved dramatically effective.
Not only can the patient’s life be saved, but recovery time is slashed
and treatment costs are greatly reduced.
These nanobots to treat stroke might only be two or three years away.
