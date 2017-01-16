ImmersiveTouch Inc. Release: Company Fills Executive Management Team





CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmersiveTouch Inc., the global leader in virtual and augmented reality software for surgeons, today announced recent appointments strengthening their Executive Management team.

The Company has appointed James Bowman as Chief Executive Officer, Jay Banerjee as Chief Operating Officer, John Clennan as Vice President of Sales and Jia Luo, PhD as Vice President of Engineering.

Mr. Bowman has 20 years experience commercializing innovative medical technologies. He has held senior leadership positions for growing life science companies including as CEO of Encision Inc., where he was responsible for 6X market cap growth and an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. Jim has driven the business development of disruptive technologies in companies such as C.R. BARD, Ohmeda (BOC Healthcare), PharmaJet and Surgical Laser Technologies.

Jay Banerjee is appointed COO after spending his past three years with ImmersiveTouch building shareholder value while responsible for sales, marketing, business development and strategic partnerships.

John Clennan is a commercial sales executive with over 20 years experience in the healthcare industry, including leadership roles with the Imaging Division of GE Healthcare. John specializes in launching new technologies from early stage into growing businesses with solid commercial foundations.

Dr. Jia Luo is an expert in multisensory medical simulation applications including high-resolution 3D graphics, high-fidelity haptics, real-time dynamic simulation and virtual/augmented reality. He has many years experience developing medical simulation software including the design of ImmersiveTouch simulators. Jia was awarded the Link Foundation Fellowship on Advanced Simulation.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to be at ImmersiveTouch right now. The strength of the technology and the momentum we're seeing in the market has us feeling confident that we are developing the best surgical simulation and planning solutions for surgeons," said ImmersiveTouch Founder & Executive Chairman, Dr. Pat Banerjee. "Jim, Jay, John, and Jia bring an extensive amount of experience and the necessary leadership skills to help guide the business to the next stage of our growth, nationally and internationally. We're excited to have them on the team."

About ImmersiveTouch Inc.

ImmersiveTouch Inc. is a privately held, Chicago, Illinois-based company at the forefront of virtual reality and augmented reality applications in surgery. The company's unique surgical simulation platform called MissionRehearsal® enables surgeons to test the safest and most minimally invasive pathway for complex surgical procedures. The proprietary technology combines 3D VR imaging with tactile haptic feedback sensation. Frost & Sullivan recently awarded ImmersiveTouch as the Most Innovative Surgical Simulation Technology. The technology has been widely adopted by leading academic medical centers.

