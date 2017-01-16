Evergaze LLC And Dallas Lighthouse For The Blind Release: Companies Form Distribution And Customer Support Partnership For Seeboost

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electro-optical medical device manufacturer Evergaze LLC has entered
into a five-year agreement with nonprofit organization Dallas Lighthouse
for the Blind to distribute Evergaze products to its affiliated network
of nonprofit organizations nationally. This agreement includes the sale,
distribution and customer support for the new seeBoost®
miniature wearable device. seeBoost® is designed to assist
people experiencing vision loss where conventional refractive techniques
fail, including loss of vision due to Age-related and juvenile Macular
Degeneration (AMD, Stargardt disease), Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and
Diabetic Retinopathy.
"We have collaborated with Dallas Lighthouse during the past year to
assist in a number of field trials through their adaptive technology lab
as we continue to develop and improve seeBoost®," said
Patrick Antaki, president of Evergaze. "We are extremely pleased and
honored to be aligned with premier organizations such as Dallas
Lighthouse and their national affiliates who for decades have provided
numerous services to people who are blind and vision impaired."
Hugh McElroy, president and CEO of Dallas Lighthouse for the Blind,
said, "We strive to help people with vision loss to receive assistance
and technology that has shown strong potential to help them cope with
previously lost functional vision. Our decision to support Evergaze with
distribution of the seeBoost® device was compelling due to
the results we witnessed firsthand during product testing and
development at our facilities. We also wish to do our part to help other
nonprofit organizations across the U.S. to introduce seeBoost®
to their employees and clients in order to maximize the number of people
whose quality of life may be improved by this miniature wearable device.
The agreement with Evergaze also enables Dallas Lighthouse to provide
user training, help desk, peer support, as well as online availability
of various device peripherals for seeBoost® users. We will
begin to introduce the product to our nonprofit affiliates in
mid-January 2017."
Evergaze LLC
www.evergaze.com.
Technology development, manufacturing and sale of lightweight, ergonomic
and effective wearable solutions for low vision.
Dallas Lighthouse for the Blind
www.dallaslighthouse.org.
Providing low vision and blind services through assistive technology,
business services, life quality learning, career services and senior
services. The Dallas Lighthouse is the largest employer of blind and
vision impaired people in Northern Texas that also provides job training
and third party placement.