Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, Inc. Release: Company Announces Acquisition of J. Palmero Sales Company

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hu-Friedy, a global leader in the manufacturing of dental instruments and products, today announced the acquisition of J. Palmero Sales Company, a family-run dental products company located in Stratford, Connecticut. Palmero, which was founded in 1931 by Joe Palmero, offers a wide range of infection prevention and safety products for the dental office.

The acquisition represents a continuation of Hu-Friedy’s strategy to expand into product categories and markets that align with growth objectives. Over the last three years, the company has acquired multiple brands, including J and J Instruments, Julius Wirth and Karl Schumacher. As Hu-Friedy continues to be the leader in infection control management, acquiring Palmero augments the company’s product line and represents a sound strategic fit.

“J. Palmero is a family-owned company, and we are proud to have been entrusted to carry on and build upon the legacy of the Palmero brand,” said Ron Saslow, CEO of Hu-Friedy. “This acquisition plays an important role in driving our continued growth, while expanding the range of infection prevention and safety products we offer to the global dental market,” continued Saslow. “We believe we can add considerable value to the Palmero business by developing a strong marketing and sales strategy, and we will help their brand become even more successful in their market segment.”

Karen Neiner, Vice President of Corporate Development and Professional Relations at Hu-Friedy will lead this new venture as President, while continuing in her current role. As with previous acquisitions, Hu-Friedy and Palmero will operate mostly independently with separate brand identities, value propositions and operations.

Hu-Friedy is proud to celebrate this accomplishment as it helps support the organization’s mission of improving lives by advancing dental performance – smile after smile.

About Hu-Friedy

Founded in Chicago in 1908, Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, LLC helps dental professionals perform at their best by producing dental instruments and products designed to function as an extension of each practitioner's particular skill. Its products, hand-crafted by highly-skilled artisans, are known for their precision, performance, longevity, reliability and quality. Headquartered in Chicago, Hu-Friedy products are distributed in more than 80 countries and the company maintains offices in Germany, Italy, India, China and Japan. For more information, visit http://www.hu-friedy.com.