Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, Inc. Release: Company Announces Acquisition of J. Palmero Sales Company

Move provides infection control leader with expanded range of products
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hu-Friedy, a global leader in the manufacturing of dental instruments
and products, today announced the acquisition of J. Palmero Sales
Company, a family-run dental products company located in Stratford,
Connecticut. Palmero, which was founded in 1931 by Joe Palmero, offers a
wide range of infection prevention and safety products for the dental
office.
The acquisition represents a continuation of Hu-Friedy’s strategy to
expand into product categories and markets that align with growth
objectives. Over the last three years, the company has acquired multiple
brands, including J and J Instruments, Julius Wirth and Karl Schumacher.
As Hu-Friedy continues to be the leader in infection control management,
acquiring Palmero augments the company’s product line and represents a
sound strategic fit.
“J. Palmero is a family-owned company, and we are proud to have been
entrusted to carry on and build upon the legacy of the Palmero brand,”
said Ron Saslow, CEO of Hu-Friedy. “This acquisition plays an important
role in driving our continued growth, while expanding the range of
infection prevention and safety products we offer to the global dental
market,” continued Saslow. “We believe we can add considerable value to
the Palmero business by developing a strong marketing and sales
strategy, and we will help their brand become even more successful in
their market segment.”
Karen Neiner, Vice President of Corporate Development and Professional
Relations at Hu-Friedy will lead this new venture as President, while
continuing in her current role. As with previous acquisitions, Hu-Friedy
and Palmero will operate mostly independently with separate brand
identities, value propositions and operations.
Hu-Friedy is proud to celebrate this accomplishment as it helps support
the organization’s mission of improving lives by advancing dental
performance – smile after smile.
About Hu-Friedy
Founded in Chicago in 1908, Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, LLC helps
dental professionals perform at their best by producing dental
instruments and products designed to function as an extension of each
practitioner's particular skill. Its products, hand-crafted by
highly-skilled artisans, are known for their precision, performance,
longevity, reliability and quality. Headquartered in Chicago, Hu-Friedy
products are distributed in more than 80 countries and the company
maintains offices in Germany, Italy, India, China and Japan. For more
information, visit http://www.hu-friedy.com.