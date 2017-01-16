SafeOrthopaedics Release: Company Announces The Commercial Launch Of A Bone Substitute For Its Walnut Cervical Cage

ERAGNY-SUR-OISE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:SAFOR) (FR0012452746 –
SAFOR), a company offering innovative ranges of sterile implants
combined with their single-use instruments, is announcing today the
commercial launch in Europe of a bone substitute for its Walnut cage for
cervical surgeries.
This device, developed in conjunction with a specialist in synthetic
bone substitutes, aims to promote bone growth and thus to make vertebral
fusion safer.
“This bone substitute is an ideal fit for the Walnut cage,”
commented Dr. Antonio Faundez, orthopedic surgeon at the Hôpital de
La Tour Geneva-Meyrin hospital in Switzerland and a member of
Safe Orthopaedics’ Scientific Advisory Board. “It dovetails
perfectly with Safe Orthopaedics’ strategy of offering effective
solutions, while providing the surgeon with flexibility in how to use it.”
In parallel, the SteriSpineCC range (Walnut cage and associated
single-use ancillary) has also received (510k) marketing approval from
the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Although it is not
commercialized in the United States, this technology will gain more
rapid approval in certain countries such as in Latin America and the
Asia-Pacific region.
Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Orthopaedics, added: “This
bone substitute will help us to meet growing demand from surgeons, and
we are delighted to be able to offer it in conjunction with our Walnut
cervical cage.”
Next Financial release
Fourth-quarter 2016 revenue: Thursday, January 19, 2017 (after market
close)
About Safe Orthopaedics
Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology
company that aims to make spinal surgeries safer by using sterile
implants and associated single-use instruments. Through this approach,
these products eliminate all risk of contamination, reduce infection
risks and facilitate a minimally-invasive approach for trauma and
degenerative pathologies—benefiting patients. Protected by 17 patent
families, the SteriSpineTM kits are CE-marked and FDA
approved. The company is based at Eragny-sur-Oise (Val d’Oise
department), and has 30 employees.
For more information, visit: www.SafeOrtho.com