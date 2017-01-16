RainDance Technologies Release: Company To Be Sold To Bio-Rad (BIO)

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RainDance Technologies, a life science tools company, announced today
that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the company to
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Since its foundation in 2004 RainDance pioneered the development and
application of droplet microfluidic technology for biological
applications and, in the process, built a substantial and foundational
patent portfolio in the field.
RainDance markets products for digital PCR and sample enrichment for
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and has demonstrated feasibility for
use of its droplet technology for digital ELISA, linked read NGS, single
cell analysis, compound screening for therapeutics and enzyme evolution.
RainDance’s Thunderstorm®, ThunderBoltsTM and RainDrop®
products are used in laboratories throughout the world.
About RainDance Technologies
Based outside Boston, Massachusetts, RainDance Technologies offers a
proprietary droplet technology that enables research in areas such as
non-invasive liquid biopsy. These ultra-sensitive genomic tools that
include RainDrop® Digital PCR, ThunderStorm®,
and ThunderBolts™ Next-Generation Sequencing Enrichment,
offer accurate, reliable, and cost-effective detection of genetic
variations in cancer as well as inherited and infectious diseases.
RainDance customers include research institutions and laboratories
around the world.
RainDance products are for Research Use Only. Not for use in
diagnostic procedures.
RainDance Technologies, the RainDance Technologies logo and
ThunderStorm, ThunderBolts, and RainDrop are trademarks of RainDance
Technologies, Inc. All other brands may be trademarks of their
respective holders.