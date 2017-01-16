RainDance Technologies Release: Company To Be Sold To Bio-Rad (BIO)

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RainDance Technologies, a life science tools company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the company to Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Since its foundation in 2004 RainDance pioneered the development and application of droplet microfluidic technology for biological applications and, in the process, built a substantial and foundational patent portfolio in the field.

RainDance markets products for digital PCR and sample enrichment for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and has demonstrated feasibility for use of its droplet technology for digital ELISA, linked read NGS, single cell analysis, compound screening for therapeutics and enzyme evolution. RainDance’s Thunderstorm®, ThunderBoltsTM and RainDrop® products are used in laboratories throughout the world.

About RainDance Technologies

Based outside Boston, Massachusetts, RainDance Technologies offers a proprietary droplet technology that enables research in areas such as non-invasive liquid biopsy. These ultra-sensitive genomic tools that include RainDrop® Digital PCR, ThunderStorm®, and ThunderBolts™ Next-Generation Sequencing Enrichment, offer accurate, reliable, and cost-effective detection of genetic variations in cancer as well as inherited and infectious diseases. RainDance customers include research institutions and laboratories around the world.

RainDance products are for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

RainDance Technologies, the RainDance Technologies logo and ThunderStorm, ThunderBolts, and RainDrop are trademarks of RainDance Technologies, Inc. All other brands may be trademarks of their respective holders.