Waters Corporation (WAT) Release: Company Issues Q4 2016 Financial Results Webcast Invitation

MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will webcast its Q4 2016 financial results
conference call live on Tuesday, January 24th at 8:00 a.m.
eastern time. To listen to the conference call connect to Waters’
website, www.waters.com
choose “Investors” and click on the Live Webcast. A replay of the
webcast will be available until January 31st at midnight
eastern time.
About Waters Corporation
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) develops and manufactures advanced
analytical and material science technologies for laboratory dependent
organizations. For more than 50 years, the company has pioneered a
connected portfolio of separations science, laboratory information
management, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis systems.