Waters Corporation (WAT) Release: Company Issues Q4 2016 Financial Results Webcast Invitation



1/16/2017 7:28:29 AM

MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will webcast its Q4 2016 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, January 24th at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. To listen to the conference call connect to Waters’ website, www.waters.com choose “Investors” and click on the Live Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available until January 31st at midnight eastern time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) develops and manufactures advanced analytical and material science technologies for laboratory dependent organizations. For more than 50 years, the company has pioneered a connected portfolio of separations science, laboratory information management, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis systems.

Contacts

Waters Corporation
John Lynch, 508-482-2314
V.P., Investor Relations


