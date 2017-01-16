Waters Corporation (WAT) Release: Company Issues Q4 2016 Financial Results Webcast Invitation

MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will webcast its Q4 2016 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, January 24th at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. To listen to the conference call connect to Waters’ website, www.waters.com choose “Investors” and click on the Live Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available until January 31st at midnight eastern time.

