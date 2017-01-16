Malin Corporation (MLC.IR) Release: Company Announces Investment In Wren Therapeutics

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Malin Corporation plc. ("Malin"), an Irish based and globally operating
life sciences company, today announced that it has acquired a 33%
shareholding of Wren Therapeutics Limited (“Wren”). Wren is a newly
created biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, UK with a focus on
drug discovery and subsequent clinical translation of molecules which
will impact protein misfolding diseases.
Wren was spun out of the University of Cambridge, UK, and Lund
University, Sweden and was formally founded as a business entity in
2016. The company’s proprietary technology can be broadly applied to the
more than 30 human protein misfolding diseases. These conditions include
a number of significant and devastating major neurological disorders
such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases as well as several
non-neurological disorders including type-2 diabetes.
Wren’s scientific Founders include Prof. Chris Dobson FRS FMedSci, Prof.
Michele Vendruscolo and Prof. Tuomas Knowles from the University of
Cambridge, and Prof. Sara Linse from Lund University.
Under the terms of the transaction, Malin has an option to increase its
shareholding in Wren to 67%. Malin CEO, Kelly Martin and Malin Chief
Investment Officer, Adrian Howd, Ph.D, will also join the Board of Wren.
Sam Cohen, Ph.D., Malin Chief Technology Officer and Research Fellow of
St John’s College, Cambridge, will be closely involved with all aspects
of Wren including the continued advancement of the technology and the
subsequent assessment of opportunities for clinical progression.
Kelly Martin, CEO of Malin, said: "The creation of Wren provides an
example of what is possible to accomplish at the intersection of a
unique idea or set of ideas, clarity in understanding particular human
health needs, diverse – in their approaches and backgrounds – world
class talent and, importantly access to long term, unencumbered and
business aligned capital. I have known Chris Dobson for well over a
decade and have the highest regard for him personally as well as
professionally. We have some unfinished business to tend to in the area
of certain neurological afflictions and we are delighted to be working
alongside Chris and his colleagues from Cambridge and Lund in tackling
this long standing area of significant human need.”
Prof. Chris Dobson, John Humphrey Plummer Professor of Chemical and
Structural Biology at the University of Cambridge and Master of St
John’s College, one of the Founders of Wren, added: "Alzheimer’s disease
and its related conditions are currently incurable and represent a huge
and increasing challenge to global health care in the 21st century. Wren
is built on the results of many years of scientific research into the
fundamental origins of these conditions, and is uniquely placed to
develop rational therapeutic strategies based on the novel principles
that have emerged from such studies. We are delighted to have the
opportunity to work with Malin to create a programme that is directed at
delivering much needed treatments to patients suffering from these
debilitating illnesses."
About Malin Corporation Plc.
Malin is an Irish incorporated public limited company. Its purpose is to
create shareholder value through the selective long-term application of
capital and operational expertise to private, pre-IPO, pre-trade sale
operating businesses in dynamic and fast growing segments of the life
sciences industry. Through its operational involvement, Malin works with
its investee companies to enable them to reach the full potential of
their value proposition and to achieve commercial success. For more
information visit www.malinplc.com
About Wren Therapeutics Ltd.
Wren Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge UK,
focused on drug discovery and development for protein misfolding
diseases, which include Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, type-2
diabetes, and many rare forms of amyloidosis. Wren’s proprietary
technology platform is built on new and fundamental understanding of the
origins of these diseases and is based on decades of scientific research
at the University of Cambridge and Lund University. Wren is using this
platform to develop small molecule therapeutics for multiple protein
misfolding diseases, including major neurological and rare disorders.