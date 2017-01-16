Hutchison China MediTech (Chi-Med) Release: Biopharma Initiates A Phase II Combination Study Of Fruquintinib With Iressa (Gefitinib) In First-Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) today
announces that it has initiated a Phase II study of a combination
therapy using fruquintinib and Iressa® in the first-line
setting for patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung
cancer (“NSCLC”) in China. Fruquintinib is a highly selective and potent
oral inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors
(“VEGFR”). The first drug dose was administered on January 9, 2017.
This Phase II combination therapy study is a multi-center, single-arm,
open-label study. The objectives are to evaluate the safety and
tolerability as well as preliminary efficacy of the combination therapy
in the first-line setting for advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC
patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) activating
mutations. Treatment will be continued until disease progression or
intolerable toxicity occurs. Additional details about this study may be
found at clinicaltrials.gov,
using identifier NCT02976116.
About NSCLC and Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (“TKIs”) to address
EGFR-driven NSCLC
At an advanced stage, tumors secrete large amounts of vascular
endothelial growth factors (“VEGF”), which are protein ligands that
stimulate formation of excessive vasculature (angiogenesis) around the
tumor in order to provide greater blood flow, oxygen, and nutrients to
the tumor. VEGF and VEGFR play a pivotal role in tumor-related
angiogenesis. Inhibition of the VEGF/VEGFR pathway represents an
important therapeutic strategy in blocking the development of new blood
vessels essential for tumors to grow and invade.
Every year, it is estimated that approximately 1.7 million new patients
around the world are diagnosed with NSCLC, according to Frost &
Sullivan. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both
men and women, accounting for about one-quarter of all cancer deaths
(American Cancer Society), and more than breast, prostate and colorectal
cancers combined.
NSCLC patients with EGFR activating mutations, which are an estimated
10-15% of NSCLC patients in the United States and Europe and 30-40% of
NSCLC patients in Asia, are particularly sensitive to treatment with
currently available EGFR-TKIs. However, tumors almost always develop
resistance to treatment leading to disease progression. Combining
therapies that inhibit different signaling pathways has the potential to
be more effective than inhibition of a single pathway and to overcome
tumor resistance.
About Fruquintinib
Fruquintinib (HMPL-013) is a highly selective small molecule drug
candidate that has been shown to inhibit VEGFR 24 hours a day via an
oral dose without known off-target toxicities. It is currently under the
joint development in China by Chi-Med and its partner Eli Lilly and
Company. Two late-stage, pivotal Phase III registration studies are
ongoing in colorectal cancer (FRESCO) and lung cancer (FALUCA). In
addition, fruquintinib is also in clinical development for gastric
cancer.
Colorectal: The FRESCO trial is a randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled, multi-center, Phase III pivotal trial in patients
with locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer who have failed at
least two prior systemic antineoplastic therapies, including
fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan. Enrollment was completed
in May 2016. 416 patients were randomized at a 2:1 ratio to receive
either: 5 mg of fruquintinib orally once per day, on a three-weeks-on /
one-week-off cycle, plus best supportive care (“BSC”); or placebo plus
BSC. The primary endpoint is overall survival (“OS”), with secondary
endpoints including progression free survival (“PFS”), objective
response rate, disease control rate and duration of response. Additional
details of the FRESCO study may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using
identifier NCT02314819.
Lung: The FALUCA trial is a randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled, multi-center, Phase III registration study targeted
at treating patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC, who have failed
two lines of systemic chemotherapy. Enrollment began in December 2015.
Patients are randomized at a 2:1 ratio to receive either: 5 mg of
fruquintinib orally once per day, on a three-weeks-on / one-week-off
cycle, plus BSC; or placebo plus BSC . The primary endpoint is OS, with
secondary endpoints including PFS, ORR, DCR and duration of response.
Chi-Med plans to enroll approximately 520 patients in about 45 centers
across China. Additional details about FALUCA study may be found at
clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT02691299.
Gastric: Chi-Med completed a Phase Ib dose finding study of
fruquintinib in combination with paclitaxel, which established a
combination regimen that was well tolerated. Additional details about
this study may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT02415023.
About Iressa®, an EGFR-TKI
Iressa® (gefitinib) is a targeted monotherapy developed by
AstraZeneca for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic
EGFR activating mutation positive NSCLC. Iressa® acts by
inhibiting the tyrosine kinase enzyme in the EGFR, thus blocking the
transmission of signals involved in the growth and spread of tumors.
Iressa® is approved in 91 countries worldwide.
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches,
develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare
products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses
on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and
autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform
manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer
health products in China.
Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison
Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
reflect Chi-Med’s current expectations regarding future events,
including its expectations for the clinical development of fruquintinib,
plans to initiate clinical studies for fruquintinib, its expectations as
to whether such studies would meet their primary or secondary endpoints,
and its expectations as to the timing of the completion and the release
of results from such studies. Forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include,
among other things, assumptions regarding enrollment rates, timing and
availability of subjects meeting a study’s inclusion and exclusion
criteria, changes to clinical protocols or regulatory requirements,
unexpected adverse events or safety issues, the ability of drug
candidate fruquintinib to meet the primary or secondary endpoint of a
study, to obtain regulatory approval in different jurisdictions, to gain
commercial acceptance after obtaining regulatory approval, the potential
market of fruquintinib for a targeted indication and the sufficiency of
funding. In addition, as certain studies rely on the use of Iressa®
as a combination therapeutic with fruquintinib, such risks
and uncertainties include assumptions regarding the safety, efficacy,
supply and continued regulatory approval of Iressa®.
Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see
Chi-Med’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and
on AIM. Chi-Med undertakes no obligation to update or revise the
information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new
information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.