Helius Medical Technologies Release: Medical Technology Firm Announces Launch Of Sixth Site For Pivotal Mild To Moderate Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical Trial

NEWTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX: HSM, OTCQB: HSDT) ("Helius"
or the "Company") is pleased to announce that MedStar
National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington D.C., has been launched
as the sixth site to provide services supporting Helius’ ongoing pivotal
trial investigating PoNS™ Therapy for the treatment of subjects with
balance disorder resulting from mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury
(TBI). Clinical trial sites in the U.S. and Canada include Oregon Health
and Science University in Portland OR, Montreal Neurofeedback Center in
Montreal, QB, Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, FL, HealthTech
Connex Inc. in Surrey, BC and Virginia Commonwealth University in
Richmond, VA.
“We are thrilled to be participating in
this study. Prolonged vestibular issues following traumatic brain injury
can lead to significant functional impairment. We hope that our
participation will assist in the development of this unique technology
which may significantly improve our patients’ quality of life.”
“MedStar NRH is a nationally respected institution with an extensive
history of research and innovation in medicine. They are optimally
situated to serve a key population area for this study, and we are
excited that they will be participating in our clinical trial
investigating the PoNS™ Therapy,” said Helius CEO, Phil Deschamps.
The Principle Investigator for the PoNS™ TBI-Study at MedStar will be
Dr. Michael Yochelson who added, “We are thrilled to be participating in
this study. Prolonged vestibular issues following traumatic brain injury
can lead to significant functional impairment. We hope that our
participation will assist in the development of this unique technology
which may significantly improve our patients’ quality of life.”
To learn more about the clinical trial, sites and recruitment
opportunities please visit www.heliusmedical.com/our-research/clinical-trials.
About PoNS™ Therapy
The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an investigational
non-invasive device designed to deliver neurostimulation through the
tongue. PoNS™ Therapy combines the use of the device with physical
therapy and is currently being evaluated in a multicenter clinical trial
for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate
Traumatic Brain Injury.
About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on
neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire
unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s
ability to heal itself. Helius intends to file for FDA clearance for the
PoNS™ device. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.
About MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital
The MedStar National Rehabilitation Network is a regional system of
rehabilitation care that offers inpatient, day treatment and outpatient
services in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia and Delaware.
The Network’s interdisciplinary team of rehabilitation experts provides
comprehensive services to help people recover as fully as possible
following illness and injury. Rehabilitation medicine specialists,
psychologists, physical and occupational therapists, and speech-language
pathologists work hand-in-hand with other rehab professionals to design
treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs. Rehabilitation
plans feature a team approach and include the use of state-of-the-art
technology and advanced medical treatment based on the latest
rehabilitation research.
The Toronto Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news
release.
Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:
Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical
facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking
information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking
statements”).
All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this
news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, among others,
statements regarding ongoing or planned clinical research, expected
future development timelines, regulatory approvals, business initiatives
and objectives and use of proceeds from financings or other business
initiatives.
Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”,
“may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate
and actual results and future events could differ materially from those
anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations
include the failure of the Company to achieve its business objectives
and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the
Company with securities regulators.
The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any
forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or
circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those
predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control
of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on
any forward-looking statement. Such information, although considered
reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be
incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those
anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release
are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Risks and
uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed in
the Company’s disclosure materials, including the short form prospectus
filed in connection with the Offering, its Annual Report on Form 10-K
filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from either at www.sec.gov
or www.sedar.com.